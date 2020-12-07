Monday's college basketball: Wright scores 17 to lift Western Michigan over Adrian 62-42

Associated Press

Kalamazoo — Titus Wright had 17 points as Western Michigan easily beat Adrian 62-42 on Monday night.

Rafael Cruz Jr. had eight rebounds for Western Michigan (1-2). Jaylon Holmes added three blocks.

Kendall Bellamy had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Top 25

(At) No. 19 Richmond 77, Wofford 72: Jacob Gilyard made a 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds left and No. 19 Richmond beat Wofford in a game that was arranged only two days earlier.

Gilyard led the Spiders (3-0) with 18 points and Grant Golden had 15. Richmond scored the first 11 points of the game and led almost throughout, but the Terriers (2-1) shot 55% after halftime and took their first lead with 4:32 remaining.

Storm Murphy led the Terriers with 21 points and Messiah Jones had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Wofford missed its first 13 field-goal attempts but trailed just 37-30 at halftime.

Richmond hadn’t played since it beat then-No. 10 Kentucky on Nov. 29. The Spiders had to cancel two games last week after a positive COVID-19 test within the program, and they announced the matchup with the Terriers on Saturday. Wofford also had two games canceled in the first week of December and was playing its first game since Nov. 28.