Detroit Mercy-Kentucky game postponed again; they'll search for a third date

Tony Paul

The Detroit News

This family reunion has become a scheduling nightmare.

For the second time, the men's basketball game between Detroit Mercy and Kentucky has been postponed. The game was scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Rupp Arena, and was to pit Kentucky coach John Calipari against son Brad, who plays for Detroit.

The reason cited by Kentucky in announcing the postponement was "COVID-19 safety protocols." Nobody at either program is known to have tested positive recently, and both programs remain active, with Detroit Mercy set to host Kent State on Tuesday. A Detroit Mercy spokesman said the turnaround time for testing was the issue. Detroit Mercy plays at Western Michigan on Saturday; Kentucky plays Notre Dame on Saturday.

The game originally was scheduled for Nov. 27 as part of the Bluegrass Showcase, but Detroit Mercy pulled out of that season-opening event because a staff member tested positive. Detroit Mercy was to play Kentucky, Richmond and Morehead State at the event. Richmond, Morehead State and Kentucky still played the event.

More: State hoops: Detroit is more than The Antoine Davis Show; it has size and is about to get bigger

It's unclear if Detroit Mercy (0-2) and Kentucky (1-1) will be able to reschedule the game a third time, though Kentucky, in its release announcing the postponement, said it "hopes" to — so Kentucky won't go seeking a new opponent for Dec. 15. Detroit Mercy starts Horizon League play next week, and if it wants to play Kentucky after the start of conference play, it would need a waiver from the league.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984