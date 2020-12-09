Rocket Mortgage sponsors MAC championship game to help keep it in Detroit

The Mid-American Conference football championship game, set for next week at Detroit's Ford Field, has a new title sponsor for the first time in nearly two decades.

The MAC and Rocket Mortgage announced Wednesday a multi-year deal, an agreement that both parties said helped keep the game in Detroit.

Marathon Petroleum had been the sponsor since 2003.

“At Rocket Mortgage, we have a legacy of playing a role in presenting some of the largest events in sports,” Casey Hurbis, chief marketing officer for Rocket Mortgage, said in a statement Wednesday. “When we learned about the opportunity to be part of the MAC football championship game, while also helping to keep the game here in Detroit, we knew we had to be a big part of this event.”

Rocket Mortgage also sponsors Detroit's PGA Tour tournament.

Rocket Mortgage, in announcing the partnership, also announced a promotion associated with the game. If either team runs back for a touchdown the opening kickoff or the second-half kickoff, Rocket Mortgage will donate $1 million to its efforts to eliminate veteran homelessness. Rocket Mortgage donated $1,000 to the cause for every NFL touchdown scored in November.

This year's MAC championship is Friday, Dec. 18, and will feature MAC East Division champion Buffalo (4-0) against either Western Michigan or Ball State out of the West. Western Michigan (4-1) and Ball State (4-1) play Saturday in Muncie, Indiana.

“It is a privilege to partner with Rocket Mortgage,” MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said. “This partnership will assist the conference in continuing the longest-running collegiate event in the city of Detroit, the heart of our conference footprint."

The MAC championship began in 1997 and has been played at Ford Field since 2004. This year's game will be played with no fans, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial terms of the partnership were not announced.

