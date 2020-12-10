SUBSCRIBE NOW
COLLEGE

Detroit News College Football Show: MSU-Penn State, Jim Harbaugh's future

The Detroit News
Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique Chengelis and Matt Charboneau preview the Michigan State-Penn State game and they take a look at Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan.

Here are highlights from The Detroit News College Football Show:

Michigan State quarterback Payton Throne came on in relief and threw for 147 yards in Saturday's loss to Ohio State.

2:20: Penn State 2-0 since 0-5 start

6:40: Payton Thorne/Antjuan Simmons on 52-12 loss against Ohio State

8:50: MSU/Penn State predictions

11:50: COVID updates for Michigan

14:40: Jim Harbaugh on future meeting with Warde Manuel 

19:10: Michigan's recruiting classes

