Detroit News College Football Show: MSU-Penn State, Jim Harbaugh's future

The Detroit News

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique Chengelis and Matt Charboneau preview the Michigan State-Penn State game and they take a look at Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan.

Here are highlights from The Detroit News College Football Show:

►2:20: Penn State 2-0 since 0-5 start

►6:40: Payton Thorne/Antjuan Simmons on 52-12 loss against Ohio State

►8:50: MSU/Penn State predictions

►11:50: COVID updates for Michigan

►14:40: Jim Harbaugh on future meeting with Warde Manuel

►19:10: Michigan's recruiting classes