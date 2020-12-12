Friday's college football: Miami's regular-season finale vs. Georgia Dec. 19 called off

Detroit News wire services

The Miami Hurricanes’ regular-season finale against Georgia Tech on Dec. 19 is canceled, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Friday night.

“Georgia Tech informed the conference office that it will not be able to meet several of the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s COVID-19 game discontinuation considerations,” the ACC’s release said.

The cancellation means Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff between No. 10 Miami and No. 17 North Carolina will be UM’s final game of the regular season.

At stake for the Hurricanes (8-1, 7-1) is the possibility of reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game with a win, possibly the Orange Bowl.

UM already had plans of honoring its seniors with Senior Day-type ceremonies on Saturday.

The Dec. 19 date was already from one postponement to this annual ACC Coastal Division matchup. It was originally scheduled for Nov. 21 before Miami had a coronavirus outbreak on the team, causing it to go into a two-weekend pause to its schedule.

Although the ACC went without divisions for the revised 2020 schedule, the two schools were still originally scheduled. The cancellation means this is the first season the two teams don’t face one another since UM first joined the ACC in 2004.

No bowl for Pitt

Six months working inside the confines that came with playing college football in the middle of a pandemic was enough for the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Pitt removed itself from bowl consideration a day after finishing off the regular season at 6-5 following a 34-20 victory over Georgia Tech. The school became the second member of the Atlantic Coast Conference to opt out of the postseason, joining Boston College, which announced its decision Thursday.

The Panthers voted to decline a bowl invitation if offered, a move that drew the full support of head coach Pat Narduzzi and athletic director Heather Lyke. Pitt players arrived on campus in early June and spent months getting tested three times a week while trying to abide by strict COVID-19 protocols, which included isolating themselves from their families.

“Our football student-athletes’ sacrifice and commitment have been extraordinary,” Lyke said. “This season has been an especially taxing experience, physically and mentally, on and off the field. Despite this unprecedented environment, our team finished strong concluding with last night’s win at Georgia Tech.”

Narduzzi said earlier in the week that Pitt would accept a bowl bid if offered one, while at the same time acknowledging how difficult this season has been on his players and hinting that it might be time for a break.

“Bowl season is never easy on our kids ever,” Narduzzi said Monday. “And it will be even harder when we say you can’t go home for Thanksgiving; you can’t go see your parents; what are you doing; stop that. It’s not an easy time for anybody.”

Ultimately, the players’ vote forced the program’s hand, a decision Narduzzi welcomed.

“In my three decades as a coach, I’ve never been around a group of players who have faced greater challenges beyond the field than our team this year,” he said. “And yet, from the time they arrived back on campus in early June, these young men never wavered.”

Pitt was not immune to the effects of COVID-19. The team’s initial visit to Georgia Tech scheduled for Nov. 14 had to be pushed back nearly a month following COVID-19 issues within the program.

Utah State players protest

Utah State has canceled its football game against Colorado State amid concerns voiced about religious discrimination during the search for a new football coach.

Aggies players issued a statement to Stadium, saying they were opting out of Saturday’s game because of alleged comments made by University President Noelle Cockett about the religious and cultural background of interim coach Frank Maile.

Cockett’s comments were reportedly made during a video call Tuesday with athletic director John Hartwell and the Utah State University Leadership Council to discuss Maile’s candidacy for the permanent head coaching job.

Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson resigned to take over Utah State, a source told the Associated Press on Thursday.

“We want our message to be clear that this has nothing to do with the hiring of Coach Blake Anderson, the recently-named head coach of the program,” the players said in their statement. “We are sure he is an excellent coach; we look forward to meeting him and his staff. We are highlighting the ongoing problems of inequality and want to create a better future for the community of Logan and Utah State University.”

Maile is in his second go-round as an assistant coach at Utah State, with a stint at Vanderbilt from 2014-15 in between. He has been assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator for the past five seasons and was named interim head coach when Gary Andersen was fired after an 0-3 start this season.

“I am devastated that my comments were interpreted as bias against anyone’s religious background,” Cockett said in a statement. “Throughout my professional career and, especially, as president of USU, I have welcomed the opportunity to meet directly and often with students about their experiences.

“Regardless of how difficult the conversations might be in the coming days, I remain committed to giving our students a voice.”