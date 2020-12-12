Saturday's state basketball roundup: Detroit Mercy blows past Western in second half

Associated Press

Kalamazoo — Antoine Davis had 14 points to lead five Detroit Mercy players in double figures as the Titans topped Western Michigan 67-57 on Saturday.

Bul Kuol and Marquell Fraser added 12 points each for the Titans (1-3). Matt Johnson chipped in 11 points, and Dwayne Rose Jr. had 10.

Western led 33-29 at halftime but the Titans took the lead on a Rose 3-pointer with 14:40 to go, then regained it for keeps on a Rose layup 21 seconds later.

Titus Wright had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Broncos (1-3). Greg Lee added 13 points and nine rebounds. B. Artis White had 11 points.