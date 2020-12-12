Winning isn't everything in a pandemic, but Oakland's Kampe wants to beat MSU's Izzo just once

Greg Kampe isn't happy that his team is 0-6, and quite likely staring at 0-7 with Sunday's game at Michigan State. But he's not all that upset about it, either.

Not this year, this wildly strange year, where most college basketball coaches are just happy to be playing amid a still-raging pandemic that wiped out March's NCAA Tournament

"In our case, we're 0-6 and I'm starting to find a couple kids, 'I'm tired of losing, I'm tired of this,'" Kampe told The News on this week's Green Room podcast. "And so I called a couple of kids that said that to me and I said, 'Hey, I'm putting next year's scheduled together. Do you want me to get rid of Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Xavier?' And they go, 'No.' And I go, 'Then 0-6 isn't that bad.

"If we're 0-6 in the league, then you and I will have a conversation."

Oakland is one of just two Division I men's teams in the state that hasn't had a game canceled or postponed because of COVID-19.

It had its own issues, with a significant outbreak before the season — at least nine players and five staff members, including Kampe, had it — but was able to get going again before the start of the season. And that start of the season was rough, with a 52-point loss to Xavier, followed by a 27-point loss to Toledo and a 14-point loss to Bradley.

If the Golden Grizzlies looked like they hadn't practiced, it's because they barely had.

They surprised just about everybody their next game, when they took Michigan to overtime before losing at Crisler Center.

"I've been doing Zoom calls with our season-ticket holders and I told them we didn't even have to play those three games (at Xavier), and if we were worried about winning or the record, we wouldn't have," Kampe said. "But we need to get the players on the court. I'm trying to preach, let's get to March. You've gotta play 13 games to be NCAA-eligible, you don't have to win 13 games. ... Let's get to 13 games, and then let's start worrying about winning.

"Then when March gets here, let's hope the world's back on its axis and everything's going right, and then let's worry about winning then. Let's grow and get better."

The next opportunity to do just that comes at noon Sunday against Michigan State, which is 18-0 all-time against Oakland in a series that dates to 1998.

And yes, both coaches, Kampe and Tom Izzo, consider it a rivalry, despite the record.

Michigan State (5-0, ranked No. 4 in the country) has had some close calls over the years, most notably the 2015 game at The Palace when the Spartans were ranked No. 1 in the country. Oakland was a Kay Felder layup, which seemed to roll around the rim for an eternity before not falling, from pulling the upset. Oakland lost in overtime then, too.

Izzo expects more of the same Sunday, despite Oakland's record. He called Oakland "the best 0-6 team in the history of the world." Kampe took that as a compliment, and rightly so. But he'd prefer to prevail just once, instead of just hear all the platitudes.

The rivalry, especially that 2015 game, actually keeps him up at night.

"You want the truth? You're right, it does," said Kampe, whose team also has lost games to Purdue and Oklahoma State. "I have nightmares of that shot rolling around the rim. It might be in the middle of July and I'll wake up at 3 in the morning one night having dreamed of that."

Oakland at No. 4 Michigan State

Tip-off: Noon Sunday, Breslin Center, East Lansing

TV/radio: FS1/760, 106.7

Records: Oakland 0-6; Michigan State 5-0

Outlook: Oakland is winless through six games, but with Michigan State, still will collect checks worth $350,000, more than enough to pay coach Greg Kampe's base salary. ... The teams have met 18 times since 1998, with Michigan State 18-0. ... This is the last game before each team starts conference play.

