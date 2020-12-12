WMU blows 14-point, fourth-quarter lead, misses out on spot in MAC championship

So close, yet so far. Again.

For the second consecutive year, Western Michigan lost in the regular-season finale to miss out on a trip to the Mid-American Conference championship game.

The Broncos squandered a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and fell to Ball State, 30-27, on Saturday in Muncie, Indiana. Ball State's Jack Knight, who missed two extra points earlier, made a 23-yard field goal with 30 seconds remaining to send the Cardinals to Detroit.

Ball State (5-1) will play Buffalo (5-0) in the MAC championship game at Ford Field on Friday. Buffalo was off this week, because Ohio canceled for COVID-19 reasons.

The game ended in wild fashion, with Western Michigan chucking more than a dozen laterals to keep the game alive — and actually getting the ball to the end zone, after Ball State players had already run onto the field in celebration — but one of the laterals was correctly ruled a forward pass, so the play didn't stand, and the game was over.

The ESPN streaming feed cut out just before the officials announced the call on the final play, leaving much of social media in suspense for several moments.

Western Michigan was trying to get to the MAC championship game for the first time in Tim Lester's four-year tenure as coach. The Broncos last played in Detroit in 2016, P.J. Fleck's last season before moving on to Minnesota.

Last season, the Broncos lost at Northern Illinois, 17-14, in the regular-season finale to miss out on a trip to Detroit.

After starting 4-0 this season — a season that was canceled in August, but reinstated with heightened safety and health protocols — the Broncos dropped two straight, including last week's 53-42 loss to Eastern Michigan.

BOX SCORE: Ball State 30, Western Michigan 27

Western Michigan was led by Michigan State transfer running back La'Darius Jefferson's 159 rushing yards on 25 carries (one TD) and D'Wayne Eskridge's 124 receiving yards on nine catches (one TD). Quarterback Kaleb Eleby was 22-for-34 for 264 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Broncos kicker Thiago Kapps made a career-long 50-yard field goal, but also missed a 29-yard attempt that would've given Western Michigan the lead with 7 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Western Michigan finished the regular season 4-2 and will await word on a bowl bid. The Broncos have made a bowl game the last two years.

