Sunday's college basketball: WMU men fall at home; Oakland women 2-0 in league play

Kalamazoo — Te’Jon Lucas had 16 points as Milwaukee beat Western Michigan, 71-63, at University Arena on Sunday.

DeAndre Gholston had 13 points and six rebounds for Milwaukee (1-1). C.J. Wilbourn added 11 points. Amir Allen had nine rebounds.

Greg Lee had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos (1-4). B. Artis White added 17 points. Jason Whitens had 16 points.

Titus Wright, who led the Broncos in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1-of-5).

State women

(At) Oakland 81, UIC 55: Brianna Breedy scored 16, Chloe Guingrich 12 and Alona Backwell 11 as the Golden Grizzlies (2-0) swept the season-opening Horizon League series against UIC (1-4). Oakland scored 32 in the third quarter to blow this game open.

Wright State 73, (at) Detroit Mercy 43: Kaela Webb scored 17 and Markyia McCormick had 11 for the Titans (0-6), who dropped both games in the season-opening Horizon League series to the Raiders (2-2).

Big Ten men

(At) No. 22 Ohio State 67, Cleveland State 61: Duane Washington Jr. scored 17 and the Buckeyes (5-0) held on for the win over the Vikings (0-3). C.J. Walker added 16 points and freshman Zed Key had his first double-double (12 points and 10 rebounds).

(At) No. 3 Iowa 106, Northern Illinois 53: Luka Garza scored 23 and Joe Wieskamp added 20 in just 19 minutes as Iowa (6-0) rolled to the victory. Adong Makuoi had 14 points and Anthony Crump had 10 for Northern Illinois (0-5).

(At) Indiana 87, North Alabama 52: Armaan Franklin drilled five 3-pointers and scored 19, both career highs, to lead Indiana (4-2). Will Soucie led North Alabama (2-2) with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting but his teammates were just 14-of-54.

Top 25 men

(At) No. 11 West Virginia 87, No. 19 Richmond 71: Miles McBride scored 20 and West Virginia (5-1) rode a hot-shooting first half to a victory over Richmond (4-1). Taz Sherman added 15 points. Tyler Burton had 14 points and 10 rebound for Richmond.

(At) No. 23 Arizona State 71, Grand Canyon 70: Remy Martin hit a 3 with 9 seconds left and scored 31, lifting Arizona State (4-2). Grand Canyon (4-1) had rallied from an eight-point deficit to lead, 70-68, on 3's by Jovan Blacksher Jr. and Alessandro Lever.