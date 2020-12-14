In latest women's hoops rankings, UM stays 19th, MSU just misses Top 25

Detroit News staff and wires

The Michigan women's basketball team remains No. 19 in the latest Associated Press rankings, after beating Butler, 93-54, to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Michigan opens Big Ten play Saturday, at Illinois.

Michigan State (4-0), meanwhile, just missed out on entering the Top 25 after starting 2-0 in Big Ten play with wins over Minnesota and Iowa.

The top five in the rankings remained the same, led by Stanford, Louisville and Connecticut.

Associated Press Top 25

1. Stanford, 4-0 (last week: 1)

2. Louisville, 5-0 (2)

3. Connecticut, 1-0 (3)

4. N.C. State, 6-0 (4)

5. South Carolina, 4-1 (5)

6. Arizona, 4-0 (6)

T7. Baylor, 3-1 (7)

T7. Oregon, 5-0 (8)

9. Kentucky, 6-0 (9)

10. Texas A&M, 6-0 (10)

11. UCLA, 4-1 (11)

12. Arkansas, 7-1 (13)

13. Mississippi State, 2-1 (12)

14. Maryland, 3-1 (14)

15. Indiana, 2-1 (15)

16. Northwestern, 1-0 (17)

17. Ohio State, 4-0 (18)

18. Syracuse, 4-0 (20)

19. Michigan, 5-0 (19)

20. Missouri State, 3-1 (21)

21. Oregon State, 3-2 (15)

22. Texas, 4-1 (23)

23. South Florida, 3-1 (NR)

24. DePaul, 2-2 (24)

25. Gonzaga, 3-2 (25)

Also receiving votes: Wake Forest 23, Iowa State 15, Michigan State 15, Virginia Tech 13, Georgia 12, North Carolina 5, West Virginia 5, South Dakota State 4, Arizona State 3, Utah 3, Villanova 2, Florida State 2, Boston College 2, Rutgers 1, Iowa 1