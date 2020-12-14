MSU (6-0) stays put at No. 4 in AP rankings; UM moves back in at No. 25

Detroit News staff and wires

Michigan State remained No. 4 in the Associated Press men's basketball rankings after a one-win week that kept the Spartans undefeated on the season.

The Spartans beat Oakland, 109-91, on Sunday to improve to 6-0 with the Big Ten season looming.

Michigan State is set to begin Big Ten play Sunday at Northwestern, but could add a nonleague game this week to make up for last week's canceled Virginia game. Michigan State has reached out to Central Michigan and if it's able to secure a game, the Spartans will play every Division I team in the state this season.

If a game is able to be worked out, it would almost certainly be Wednesday. Central Michigan plays St. Francis (Ill.) at home Monday, and opens the Mid-American Conference season Friday at Western Michigan.

Gonzaga (3-0), Baylor (4-0) and Iowa (6-0) remained in the top three spots in the Associated Press rankings.

Michigan (6-0), coming off Sunday's 62-58 win over Penn State in the Big Ten opener, moved back into the AP rankings at No. 25. The Wolverines had two wins on the week, beating Toledo, 91-71, on Wednesday, as a late-minute addition to the schedule following the cancellation of the North Carolina State.

Associated Press Top 25

1. Gonzaga, 3-0 (last week: 1)

2. Baylor, 4-0 (2)

3. Iowa, 6-0 (3)

4. Michigan State, 6-0 (4)

5. Kansas, 6-1 (5)

6. Houston, 4-0 (7)

7. Villanova, 5-1 (9)

8. West Virginia, 6-1 (11)

9. Creighton, 4-1 (8)

10. Tennessee, 2-0 (12)

11. Texas, 5-1 (13)

12. Wisconsin, 4-1 (13)

13. Illinois, 4-2 (6)

14. Texas Tech, 6-1 (17)

15. Florida State, 3-0 (20)

16. Missouri, 5-0 (NR)

17. Virginia, 3-1 (18)

18. San Diego State, 5-0 (24)

19. Rutgers, 4-0 (21)

20. Ohio State, 5-0 (22)

21. Duke, 2-2 (10)

22. North Carolina, 4-2 (16)

23. Louisville, 4-0 (25)

24. Clemson, 5-0 (NR)

25. Michigan, 6-0 (NR)

Also receiving votes: Richmond 140, Saint Louis 121, Virginia Tech 115, Xavier 55, Oklahoma State 48, Oregon 31, Indiana 22, Florida 18, Arizona State 13, UCLA 9, UConn 7, Arizona 5, Syracuse 4, Georgia 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 1, Minnesota 1