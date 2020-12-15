Tuesday's college basketball: No. 10 Tennessee smother Appalachian State in 79-38 win

The Detroit News

Knoxville, Tenn. — Victor Bailey had 13 points and No. 10 Tennessee put its stifling defense on full display Tuesday night in a 79-38 victory over Appalachian State.

The Volunteers held Appalachian State scoreless for the first 6:22 while jumping out to a 13-0 lead. The margin was 36-8 before the Mountaineers scored the last five points of the first half.

Tennessee came into the game holding opponents to 26% shooting from the field. Appalachian State managed 28%.

John Fulkerson and Jaden Springer each had 12 points for Tennessee (3-0), which started fast and didn’t slow down. Josiah-Jordan James scored 11.

Appalachian State (4-2) was led by Michael Almonacy with nine points.

►Virginia Tech 66, No. 24 Clemson 60: Tyrece Radford scored 15 points and Virginia Tech beat Clemson in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each added 13 points for the Hokies (5-1), who won their league opener for the fifth time in six seasons. Virginia Tech was 25 for 31 on free throws, including 4 for 4 in the waning seconds.

Al-Amir Dawes led Clemson (5-1) with 18 points. He hit five 3-pointers.

Big Ten men's

►No. 13 Illinois 92, Minnesota 65: Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in only 25 minutes to lead Illinois past Minnesota in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Freshman guard Adam Miller added 14 points, while Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu each scored 10 for Illinois (5-2). Dosunmu also had seven rebounds and five assists.

The previous high for Cockburn was 26 points against North Carolina A&T last December. He became the first player to have at least 33 points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes or less against a Division I opponent since Michael Beasley had 33 and 15 for Kansas State in 22 minutes versus Iowa State in January 2008, according to STATS.

Marcus Carr had 16 points for Minnesota (6-1). Carr, the team’s leading scorer, was just 3 of 13 from the field.

Illinois shot 53% from the field to 28% for the Gophers.

►Northwestern 100, Quincy 48: Miller Kopp scored 23 points and Northwestern made 14 3-pointers in a 100-48 victory over Quincy on Tuesday.

Kopp scored seven of Northwestern’s nine points over the final three minutes of the first half, and he scored 12 of their opening 16 points after the break for a 40-point lead.

Kopp, Ty Berry and Boo Buie each made three 3-pointers as Northwestern was 14 of 29 from distance. The school record is 20 makes for the team, last done in 2011.

Buie finished with 15 points, Chase Audige added 14 and Pete Nance 12 for Northwestern (3-1). Berry chipped in with nine points, and Ryan Young had eight points, six rebounds and four assists. The Wildcats scored 34 points off 19 turnovers and outrebounded Quincy 55-23, leading to 26 second-chance points.

Northwestern closed the first half on a 20-2 run for a 47-17 lead. The Hawks were just 7-of-26 shooting (26.9%) in the first half with eight turnovers.

Tanner Stuckman scored 10 points for Quincy.

Northwestern is scheduled to open Big Ten play on Sunday against No. 4 Michigan State.

State women's

►Central Michigan 69, Miami (Ohio) 51: Micaela Kelly scored 29 points to lead Central Michigan to a 69-51 win over Miami at McGuirk Arena, improving to 2-0 in conference play. It marked CMU's (3-1) third win in a row. Miami (1-3, 0-1 Mid-American) was held to a 3-for-19 clip from beyond the arc and 30.5% shooting on field goals for the game.