Eastern Michigan men's basketball shut down for the week; upcoming games in limbo

Eastern Michigan's men's basketball is shut down and will be paused through at least week's end as positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing have left the team without enough players to compete.

Eastern Michigan canceled Wednesday's game at Valparaiso and is expected to push at least a couple of games back, athletic director Scott Wetherbee told The News.

The Eagles (1-2) have played three games, including the opener at Michigan State. In that game, Eastern barely was able to field a team; six players were out for a combination of reasons, including contact tracing and injuries.

"Working in conjunction with our medical and health leadership groups, we continue to follow all protocols set forth by EMU, local and state officials and the MAC office to meet the extraordinary standards for risk mitigation," Wetherbee said in a statement.

Eastern Michigan hasn't played in a week, since beating Adrian at home last Wednesday.

Its next scheduled game is Saturday at home against Olivet, though that game is not expected to be played. The Eagles' Mid-American Conference opener is set for Tuesday, at home against Central Michigan.

Eastern Michigan is one of more than two dozen Division I men's basketball programs currently shut down for COVID-19 reasons, and is the second in the state to have experienced a shutdown.

Oakland was shut down for nearly three weeks before the season because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Oakland is the only one of seven Division I men's programs in Michigan to play its entire regularly scheduled nonconference schedule.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984