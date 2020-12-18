SUBSCRIBE NOW
COLLEGE

Western Michigan thunders past Central Michigan in MAC opener

Associated Press
Kalamazoo — Greg Lee had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Western Michigan to a 76-61 win over Central Michigan on Friday.

The game marked the first Mid-American Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

B. Artis White had 16 points for Western Michigan (2-4, 1-0 Mid-American Conference). Patrick Emilien added 10 points.

Meikkel Murray had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Chippewas (3-4, 0-1). Devontae Lane added 13 points and five steals. Travon Broadway Jr. had 13 points.

Western Michigan plays Ball St. at home on Tuesday. Central Michigan plays Olivet College at home on Sunday.

