Saturday's state college basketball: Wright State drops Detroit Mercy to 1-4

Associated Press and News staff

Detroit — Trey Calvin and Tanner Holden scored 19 points each as Wright St. easily beat Detroit 93-70 on Saturday in a Horizon League opener for both teams.

Marquell Fraser had 19 points for the Titans (1-4). Antoine Davis added 15 points. Bul Kuol had 12 points and three blocks.

Grant Basile added 18 points and Loudon Love had 14 points and nine rebounds for Wright State (3-1). Holden also had six rebounds.

State women

Oakland 75, (at) Wright State 69: Oakland (3-2, 3-0 Horizon) let a 47-34 halftime lead dwindle to nothing and went into the fourth quarter tied at 55. It took the lead for keeps on a basket by Kahlaijah Dean with 8:26 to play. Dean finished with 20 points, Alona Blackwell 19 and Chloe Guingrich 12 for Oakland. Angel Baker scored 22 for Wright State (2-3, 2-1).

(At) Illinois-Chicago 76, Detroit Mercy 72, OT: UIC (2-4, 1-2 Horizon) got the game into overtime when Jade Nneji split a one-and-one with 10 seconds left. A 3-pointer by Kristian Young and four free throws by Keona Schenck turned the game UIC's way in overtime. Kaela Webb scored 23 and Markyia McCormick 18 for the Titans (0-7, 0-3).