College Football Playoff semifinals: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame; No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Detroit News staff and wires

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame will play for college football’s national championship.

The final College Football Playoff rankings were released on Sunday, and Alabama remained No. 1, followed by No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Notre Dame.

The national semifinals will be Alabama vs. Notre Dame and Clemson vs. Ohio State.

That leaves No. 5 Texas A&M out of the championship picture. The Aggies made their final argument for a spot in the playoffs with a 34-13 win over Tennessee on Saturday to finish 8-1.

Clemson (10-1) defeated Notre Dame (10-1) 34-10 on Saturday in the ACC championship. Alabama (11-0) ran past Florida 52-46 for the SEC title and Ohio State (6-0) beat Northwestern 22-10 in the Big Ten championship.

►Rose Bowl (semifinal): Alabama vs. Notre Dame, Jan. 1, 5 p.m., at Arlington, Texas (ESPN)

►Sugar Bowl (semifinal): Clemson vs. Ohio State, Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., at New Orleans (ESPN)

►National Championship: Jan. 11, 8 p.m., at Miami (ESPN)

The Fighting Irish are back in the playoff for the second time in three seasons, becoming the first team to lose a conference title game and make the selection committee’s final four. The ACC is the second conference to have two teams in the playoff, joining the SEC in 2017, thanks to the famously independent Fighting Irish joining the league in football for a year because of the pandemic.

Notre Dame’s reward will be a matchup with Alabama. The last time the Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide played was the 2012 BCS championship game and the Tide won 42-14.

The Crimson Tide are back in the playoff for the sixth time after missing out last year.

Clemson is in for a sixth straight season, only missing out on the first playoff. Ohio State is making its third appearance. The Tigers have won two playoff titles and the Buckeyes won the first after the 2014 season.

Clemson-Ohio State is a rematch of last season’s dramatic semifinal in Glendale, Arizona, won 29-23 by the Tigers. The two teams also met at the Fiesta Bowl in the 2016 playoff and Clemson beat the Buckeyes 31-0.

One of the semifinals was scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl but a move was announced Saturday night. The change was made after coaches and school officials from playoff contenders complained about California’s COVID-19 restrictions that bans spectators from sporting events and would have made it impossible for players’ families attend the game.

The Rose Bowl twice asked for a special exemption from the state and was denied.

Ohio State had three regular-season games canceled and the Big Ten had to change minimum games played rule earlier this month just so the unbeaten Buckeyes could play in the conference title game Saturday against Northwestern.

Still, 87 percent of the games scheduled were played.

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock has said a team selected to a semifinal would not be replaced if it could not play on the scheduled date. The game would be postponed if necessary and a every effort would be made to make it up.