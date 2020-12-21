Michigan State drops to No. 12, Michigan up to No. 19 in AP college basketball poll

Detroit News staff and wires

Michigan State loss at Northwestern on Sunday night dropped the Spartans to No. 12 from No. 4 in this week's Associated Press college basketball poll.

The Spartans (6-1) return to action on Christmas Day on Friday with a 12:30 p.m. home matchup against Wisconsin.

Michigan (6-0) did not play last week but rose to No. 19 from its No. 25 spot.

The Wolverines also return to action on Christmas, at Nebraska at 6 p.m.

Gonzaga has strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot after beating Iowa.

The Zags received 61 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday. No. 2 Baylor got the remaining three first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas moved up two spots this week. Iowa, which dropped one spot after losing to Gonzaga, and Villanova rounded out the top five.

Gonzaga (4-0) returned last week after losing five games to COVID-19 issues and did not look rusty at all against the Hawkeyes. Freshman Jalen Suggs had 30 points and seven 3-pointers, and the Zags pounced on Iowa early to win 99-88 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Gonzaga had 54 first-place votes last week.

No. 10 Texas cracked the top 10 for the first time since reaching No. 6 in 2014-15.

AP poll

1. Gonzaga, 4-0 record, 1597 points (last week: 1)

2. Baylor, 5-0, 1538 (2)

3. Kansas, 7-1, 1426 (5)

4. Iowa, 6-1, 1365 (3)

5. Villanova, 7-1, 1304 (7)

6. Houston, 5-0, 1272 (6)

7. West Virginia, 7-1, 1225 (8)

8. Tennessee, 4-0, 1109 (10)

9. Wisconsin, 6-1, 1051 (12)

10. Texas, 7-1, 1035 (11)

11. Rutgers, 6-0, 878 (19)

12. Michigan State, 6-1, 839 (4)

13. Creighton, 6-2, 773 (9)

14. Missouri, 5-0, 768 (16)

15. Texas Tech, 6-2, 661 (14)

16. Virginia, 3-1, 510 (17)

17. North Carolina, 5-2, 492 (22)

18. Illinois, 5-3, 468 (13)

19. Michigan, 6-0, 367 (25)

20. Duke, 3-2, 352 (21)

21. Florida State, 4-1, 335 (15)

22. Xavier, 8-0, 249 (NR)

23. Ohio State, 6-1, 245 (20)

24. Virginia Tech, 6-1, 181 (NR)

25. Oregon, 6-1, 167 (NR)

►First-place votes: Gonzaga 61, Baylor 3.

►Others receiving votes: San Diego State 146, Richmond 142, Saint Louis 64, Arkansas 54, Indiana 53, Clemson 28, Florida 20, Georgia 19, Colorado 13, BYU 9, Purdue 9, Louisville 8, Northwestern 7, UCF 6, Minnesota 4, UCLA 3, Oklahoma State 3, LSU 2, Western Kentucky 2, SMU 1.