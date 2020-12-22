Tuesday's college basketball: No. 25 Michigan State women dispatch Oakland 94-56

Associated Press

East Lansing — Nia Clouden led a balanced attack with 15 points and No. 25 Michigan State celebrated its first Top 25 ranking this season with red-hot shooting in a 94-56 win over Oakland on Tuesday.

The Spartans (7-0) made 39 of 60 shots from the field (65%) in continuing their best start since opening 8-0 eight years ago.

Julia Ayrault added 14 points, Moira Joiner 13 and Alyza Winston 12 for Michigan State as the four double-figure scorers combined to make 21 of 30 shots. Janai Crooms grabbed 10 rebounds and Ayrault had nine to help the Spartans dominate the boards 43-25 and score 48 points in the paint.

Kahlaijah Dean scored 15 points to lead Oakland (3-4), which made just 2 of 20 3-point shots and finished at 34% (22 of 64) from the field.

Michigan State never trailed but only led 42-31 at the half and 44-37 early in the third quarter. Clouden’s three-point play started a 10-0 run that became a 27-4 surge. When Kendall Bostic made consecutive baskets with less than three minutes to go in the second quarter, the Spartans led 71-41. Clouden had nine points in the run.

Michigan State’s next scheduled game is at Purdue on Jan. 3 to open Big Ten Conference play.

Top 25

►(At) No. 16 Virginia 76, William & Mary 40: Trey Murphy III scored seven of his 15 points during a 13-0 first-half run and No. 16 Virginia returned from a long coronavirus-related pause to beat William & Mary.

The Cavaliers (4-1) were playing for the first time since they beat Kent State on Dec. 4 but showed few signs of rust as they cashed in on their first five possessions to take an 11-2 lead. A 13-0 run came shortly thereafter as William & Mary went 7:52 without scoring.

Yuri Covington’s 12 points led the Tribe (2-3), which never recovered. They lost their 12th straight in the series, which Virginia leads 56-26. William & Mary’s last victory against the Cavaliers came in 1984-85.

The game served as a tuneup of sorts for the Cavaliers before they face top-ranked Gonzaga on Saturday, but with the contest well in hand, coach Tony Bennett emptied his bench.