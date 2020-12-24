Wednesday's college basketball: Florida player's collapse might be coronavirus-related

Detroit News staff and wire report

Keyontae Johnson, the University of Florida basketball player who collapsed on the court in mid-December, has reportedly been diagnosed with acute myocarditis, a heart inflammation, that might be linked to COVID-19.

Johnson, 21, underwent an MRI at UF Health in Gainesville after being transferred there from Tallahassee Memorial, at which point a doctor recognized the myocarditis, the Gainesville Sun reported Tuesday.

The cause of the inflammation is unclear, but has been reported as a side effect of coronavirus, which Johnson contracted over the summer, along with several Gator teammates.

The team physician, Dr. Jay Clugston, previously told TV20 that all UF athletes receive routine cardiac workups, which can then be used for comparison to later tests.

Johnson collapsed on Dec. 12, after a timeout in the first half of a game against rival Florida State and was immediately hospitalized in critical condition.

His parents announced Tuesday that he was being released from the hospital and would be home in time for Christmas.

“We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery,” Nika and Marrecus Johnson said in a statement. “Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we’ve understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae’s illness. As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work.”

Johnson is expected to be out for at least three months and will likely miss the rest of the basketball season, according to the Sun.

Oakland-UDM weekend

The Oakland and Detroit Mercy men's teams will square off twice this weekend, at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Calihan Hall in Detroit.

The Horizon League added the games after Oakland lost a weekend series because Northern Kentucky has a COVID-19 outbreak, and Detroit Mercy previously lost its weekend series because of similar issues at IUPUI.

For now, there are no changes to future schedules, so there's a chance the rivals could actually play four times this season. Their original series remains on the schedule for Jan. 22-23 at the O'Rena in Rochester.

Oakland enters the game 0-9, but with some close losses to some powerful opponents, including Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma State. It lost its opening Horizon League series at UIC, though both games were competitive. The Golden Grizzlies are led by the excellent backcourt of JUCO transfer Jalen Moore and Rashad Williams.

Detroit Mercy is 1-5, but also with a close loss to Michigan State. Led by junior Antoine Davis, among the nation's leading scorers the past two years, the Titans lost their opening league series at home to Wright State.

Ex-Piston joins Georgia

Michael Curry, a former player and coach for the Pistons and Florida Atlantic coach, has joined Georgia coach Tom Crean’s staff.

Crean on Wednesday named Curry, who played in the NBA for 11 seasons, as the Bulldogs’ player development assistant. Crean also added Tim Dather as director of basketball strategy.

Curry, 52, was 39-43 as the Pistons coach in 2008-09. He was 39-84 at Florida Atlantic from 2014-18. Curry also held executive positions with the NBA Players Association and the NBA.

“Michael Curry is one of the most universally respected people in basketball,” Crean said. “He’s got the experiences of nothing ever being handed to him and having to earn everything and has had much success through pure hard work, grit, personality and being a great teammate. I want our players surrounded by those qualities.”

Curry said he met Crean when the coach worked at Marquette and he played for the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I’m excited to be back and around the game,” Curry said. “I’ve always felt like I had a great defensive mind with the game. I wanted to continue to expand my offensive thought process and always have liked how coach Crean’s teams played with pace. To have a chance to keep learning from that and be on the Power-5 level here at Georgia is perfect.”

Curry played with the Pacers, Raptors, Pistons, Bucks, Washington Bullets, 76ers and Kings.

Top 25 men

►(At) No. 8 Tennessee 80, USC-Upstate 60: Victor Bailey scored 18 for Tennessee (6-0), which struggled until a 12-2 run midway through the second half helped it pull away.

Bailey had four points in that burst. Josiah-Jordan James added 11 points and eight rebounds. John Fulkerson scored 10.

Tommy Brunner scored 18 for USC-Upstate (0-8).

►(At) No. 13 Creighton 66, Xavier 61: Antwann Jones and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 each for Creighton (7-2, 3-1 Big East).

Xavier leading scorer Zach Freemantle was held to seven points on 3 of 9 shooting. He fouled out with 2:38 remaining in the game.

Xavier is 7-1, 1-1.

►No. 5 Villanova 85, (at) Marquette 68: Collin Gillespie scored 22 points and sank six 3-pointers as No. 5 Villanova routed Marquette for its sixth consecutive victory.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore had 13 points each and Caleb Daniels added 10 to help the Wildcats (8-1, 3-0 Big East) overpower Marquette (5-5, 1-3), which lost its third straight. Gillespie shot 6 of 11 from 3-point range.

Marquette was seeking to beat a top-10 team for the third time this season. Jamal Cain scored 15 to lead the Golden Eagles. D.J. Carton and Theo John added 10 points each.

Big Ten men

►(At) No. 23 Ohio State 80, Rutgers 68: Duane Washington Jr. (Grand Rapids) scored 22 for Ohio State (7-1, 1-1 Big Ten), which rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to win.

E.J. Liddell had 21 points, and Kyle Young added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio State, which trailed 48-32 with 15 minutes left in the game. Ohio State went on a 20-1 run late in the second half to seize control.

Ron Harper Jr. had 20 points, Montez Mathis scored 16 and Jacob Young added 12 for Rutgers (6-1, 2-1).

►No. 18 Illinois 98, (at) Penn State, 81: Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half to lead Illinois past Penn State.

Kofi Cockburn added 23 points and Andre Curbelo had 15 points and eight assists for the Illini (6-3, 2-1 Big Ten).

Penn State (3-3, 0-2) opened up a 19-4 lead over the first five minutes. The Illini used the remainder of the half to claw back, tying the game at 43 at halftime. Illinois took over midway through the second half.

Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington each scored 21 points for Penn State.

►Northwestern 74, (at) Indiana 67: Chase Audige scored all of his 17 points in the second half to lead four Northwestern players in double figures and the Wildcats beat Indiana 74-67 on Wednesday night.

Miller Kopp and Ryan Young had 13 points apiece and Boo Buie added 11 for Northwestern (5-1, 2-0 Big Ten). The Wildcats, who won three conference games last season, won their first two Big Ten games for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

The Wildcats were coming off a 79-64 win over then-No. 4 Michigan State on Sunday, Northwestern’s first win over a top-five team since beating Magic Johnson and fourth-ranked Michigan State on January 27, 1979.

Armaan Franklin’s 3-pointer about nine minutes into the second half gave Indiana its first lead since it was 7-6 and Race Thompson made to free throws to give the Hoosiers a 56-52 lead with 8:56 to play. Audige answered with back-to-back baskets before Kopp and Buie sandwiched 3-pointers around a short jumper by Audige in a 12-0 run that made it 62-54 with 5:32 left and gave Northwestern the lead for good.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for Indiana (5-3, 0-1). Franklin added 16 points and Thomson scored 11.

Five Northwestern players scored during a tiebreaking 17-3 run, capped when Pete Nance made back-to-back layups to make it 29-15 with 7:23 left in the first half. The Hoosiers used an 18-4 run – including nine points by Jackson-Davis – that spanned halftime and trimmed what had been as much as a 15-point deficit to just one, at 37-36.

Detroit News sports writer Tony Paul contributed to this report.