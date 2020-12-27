Rashad Williams plays hero as Oakland sweeps Detroit Mercy in weekend series

Oakland head coach Greg Kampe was a bit tempered after Saturday's win over Detroit Mercy. Given the unique, COVID-19-inspired back-to-backs in the Horizon League this season, he knew his team wouldn't have much time, less than 24 hours in fact, to celebrate beating its chief rival.

Now, Oakland gets nearly a week to bask in a weekend sweep of the Titans.

BOX SCORE: Oakland 83, Detroit Mercy 80

Behind perhaps the best game of former JUCO All-American Jalen Moore's career at Oakland and a big step back, and contested 3-pointer from Rashad Williams with 1.4 seconds left, Oakland rallied past Detroit Mercy, 83-80, on Sunday at Calihan Hall.

Detroit Mercy (1-7) tied the game up with 12 seconds left when Noah Waterman lost his footing driving to the basket but somehow shoveled the pass over his shoulder to Willy Isiani, who made the layup.

Moore then took the ball up the court, dribbled to his right and found Williams in the corner. Despite Isiani's hands in his face, Williams drained it, putting the finishing touches on an at-times frustrating game for Oakland's sharpest shooter.

Given one last-ditch effort to tie it, Detroit Mercy threw away the inbounds pass.

For Oakland (2-9), it's the ninth consecutive victory in the series, and it's won 12 of 14 in the rivalry since Detroit Mercy joined the Horizon League five years ago.

Moore, who's struggled with his shot this year, finished with 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting, one of his biggest makes with 40 seconds left. With the shot clock winding down, he drained a step-back jumper. He also had seven assists, one coming on the previous possession, niftily dishing to Daniel Oladapo under the basket.

Zion Young, another Oakland transfer, had 19 points, and Williams had 18, on the strength of five 3-pointers. After a rough first half, he came up big in the second half.

Oakland trailed most of the game, including 24-10 early, but managed to rally back for a 44-42 halftime lead.

Waterman, in just his second game for Detroit Mercy after being declared eligible following his transfer from Niagara, had 19 points, Antoine Davis had 18 on four made 3s, and Bul Kuol was huge with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. One of those steals came at the end of the first half, when he took it away from Oakland and went all the way for a layup at the buzzer.

Detroit Mercy lost despite outrebounding an opponent (32-29) for the first time this year. Nine players had multiple rebounds; earlier this year, it played a game with only seven. The Titans also outshot the Golden Grizzlies, 54.2%-50.8%.

Oakland won the first game in overtime, 77-75, on Saturday.

The teams are scheduled to meet again Jan. 22-23 at Oakland, giving the rivals four regular-season meetings for the first time.

Detroit Mercy is scheduled to play again Friday and Saturday at UIC, though that series is in doubt with UIC having to cancel against Milwaukee this weekend because of a COVID-19 issue. It was UIC's cancellation that led to the impromptu Detroit Mercy-Oakland series.

Oakland, meanwhile, returns to action Friday and Saturday against Wright State, for the Golden Grizzlies' first home games of the season.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984