Monday's college basketball: Ayala, Wiggins lead Maryland past No. 6 Wisconsin 70-64

Associated Press

Madison, Wis. — Maryland coach Mark Turgeon wasn’t exactly pleased that the Big Ten schedule had his team on the road for a Christmas Day game followed by a trip to Wisconsin three later.

Now, he couldn’t be happier about it.

Eric Ayala scored 17 points, while Aaron Wiggins added 15 points and nine rebounds as Maryland beat No. 6 Wisconsin 70-64 on Monday night.

Coming in, the Terrapins were 0-2 in the conference, including a loss at Purdue on Friday, and their wins were against the likes of Mount St. Mary’s and St. Peter’s.

But Turgeon said he’s seen a difference in his team since losing 67-51 to Clemson on Dec. 9 and the late December road trip turned into a bonding experience that may become a building block for his team going forward.

“It was probably the best thing that happened to us,” Turgeon said. “We really grew in the last five days. A lot of meetings, a lot of being together.”

Maryland (6-3, 1-2 Big Ten) beat Wisconsin (8-2, 2-1) by refusing to let the Badgers have their bread-and-butter – the paint.

Maryland outscored Wisconsin 38-20 in the paint, limiting the Badgers’ post team of Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter to just 12 points on 6-of-18 shooting. Faced with a 3-2 zone in the second half, Wisconsin began to settle for 3-pointers.

They hit 8 of 21 for the game. That’s in line with their attempts per game on the season, but they usually shoot 42 percent from the arc with Reuvers and Potter averaging nearly 25 points a game.

“Our zone pushed them out to the perimeter. I think it slowed them down a lot there for us,” Ayala said.

Maryland responded down the stretch to each run the Badgers made trying to take back the lead.

D’Mitrik Trice hit a 3-pointer with just less than 2 minutes left to pull the Badgers to 60-59.

But Donta Scott hit back-to-back shots and Ayala knocked down two free throws to put the Terrapins up 66-59 with less than 25 seconds to go. Trice was fouled on a 3-point attempt on Wisconsin’s next possession and hit all three, but the Badgers got no closer.

Trice led Wisconsin with 25 points, while Aleem Ford added 10 as the Badgers saw their streak snapped of 10 straight conference wins going back to last season. It also ended a run of 15 straight home wins.

Top 25

►(At) No. Gonzaga 88, Northern Arizona 58: Joel Ayayi had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Drew Timme added 14 points and top-ranked Gonzaga beat Northern Arizona.

Andrew Nembhard finished with 10 points and seven assists for Gonzaga (8-0), which has the nation’s longest home winning streak at 42 games.

Cameron Shelton scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Northern Arizona (1-6), which was undone by 35% shooting. Jay Green had 12 points.

Ayayi scored nine points as Gonzaga jumped to a 28-8 lead after eight minutes. The Zags made 12 of their first 16 shots.

Gonzaga pushed the lead to 36-14 with just under seven minutes left in the first half, dominating the Lumberjacks in the paint 20-8.