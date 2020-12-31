Thursday's college basketball: Michigan women rout Wisconsin

Associated Press

Ann Arbor — Leigha Brown scored 26, Naz Hillmon picked up her fourth double-double and No. 15 Michigan cruised to a 92-49 win over Wisconsin on Thursday.

Hillmon scored 22 and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Big Ten Conference opener for the Wolverines (6-0). Amy Dilk added 15 points and Akienreh Johnson 13.

Three players scored nine for the Badgers (3-3, 0-3), including Brooke Schramek, who had eight of her career high in the first half.

Hailey Brown scored the first four of the game for the Wolverines and had the last basket in a 10-0 run late in the first period, which ended with Michigan on top 29-15.

Hillmon had 18 points at halftime, which ended with Michigan shooting 51% and leading 48-27.

Wisconsin shot 29% in the first half and 30% in the second but the telling difference came on the boards. The Badgers, who have outrebounded opponents by more than eight boards a game, were pounded 50-27 by Michigan, which came in at a plus-12 in rebounding. The Wolverines also shot better than 51% in the second half.

Leigha Brown’s 26 points were the second highest of her career. The junior transfer from Nebraska scored 30 as a freshman and had a 25-point game as a sophomore. Her previous high at Michigan was 24 points.

Big Ten men

(At) No. 6 Wisconsin 71, No. 21 Minnesota 59: Micah Potter had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and the Gophers (9-2, 2-2 Big Ten) scored a season-low 22 points in the first half with a brutal shooting performance before the Badgers (9-2, 3-1) opened the second half on a 16-5 run. Potter added the exclamation point with a dunk off a pick-and-roll from D’Mitrik Trice that put Wisconsin up 45-27.

Wisconsin pushed the lead to 26 and Minnesota didn’t get the deficit under 15 points until the final minute.

Trice and Aleem Ford added 14 points apiece for the Badgers.

The Gophers missed their first nine 3-point attempts and started the game 3 for 20 from the field. Minnesota, which shoots 31% from 3 on the season, finished just 7 of 31 from behind the arc (23%). The Gophers shot 31% from the field overall.

Gabe Kalscheur led Minnesota with 15 points. Brandon Johnson and Liam Robbins each had 12 points and nine rebounds.