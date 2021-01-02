Saturday's state basketball: Central Michigan edges Ohio to remain unbeaten in MAC

The Detroit News

Micaela Kelly fired in 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and Molly Davis added 23 points to go with 10 rebounds to lead Central Michigan women in a 90-87 road victory over Ohio University Saturday.

The win was the second straight for the Chippewas (5-2, 3-0), who remain undefeated in Mid-American Conference play.

Davis made a pair of free throws to stake Central to a four-point lead, 88-84, with 21 seconds left before Cierra Hooks' layup made it a two-point game.

Ohio regained possession with 7 seconds left after a steal by Madi Mace. A foul by CMU's Jahari Smith (12 rebounds) sent Ohio's Gabbi Burris to the line where she made one of two free throws, making it 88-87.

Kelly scored on a layup to seal the victory with 3 seconds remaining.

Maddy Watters, who was 5-of-10 on 3-pointers, finished with 17 points for the Chippewas, who shot 50% (31-of-62) from the floor, 43% (15-of-35) from beyond the arc.

More state women

►Kent State 67, (at) Eastern Michigan 61: Mariah Modkins dropped in 16 points while Nila Blackford had 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Golden Flashes remain undefeated in conference play (4-2, 3-0 MAC). Areanna Combs finished with a game-high 29 points and Ce'Nara Skanes had 11 points to go with 14 rebounds to lead the Eagles (4-4, 1-2).

►Green Bay 92, (at) Oakland 61: Hailey Oskey scored 24, Jasmine Kondrakiewicz added 14 and Caitlyn 13 as Green Bay (3-4, 2-2 Horizon) opened a 25-point lead in the first half. Alona Blackwell had 19 points to lead Oakland (3-6, 3-2), which has dropped four straight. Kayla Luchenbach had 12 and Jalisha Terry 11.