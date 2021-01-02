Saturday's Top 25: No. 8 Texas tops No. 3 KU 84-59 to tie record margin at Phog

Dave Skretta

Associated Press

Lawrence, Kan. — Courtney Ramey scored 18 points to lead five Texas players in double-figures scoring, and No. 8 Longhorns routed third-ranked Kansas 84-59 on Saturday to match the most lopsided win by an opponent in the history of Allen Fieldhouse.

Andrew Jones added 14 points, Matt Coleman III had 13 and Jericho Sims had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Longhorns (8-1, 2-0 Big 12), who turned an eight-point halftime lead into a blowout in startling fashion.

The margin of victory was the most by an opponent in the Phog since Missouri’s 91-66 victory on Feb. 1, 1989.

Jalen Wilson scored 20 points and Ochai Agbaji had 11 for the Jayhawks (8-2, 1-1), who shot 31% from the field and went just 3 of 23 from beyond the arc in losing their first game since their opener against top-ranked Gonzaga.

Coincidentally, it was the first top-10 matchup for Texas in a Big 12 regular-season game since beating then-No. 2 Kansas on Jan. 22, 2011. The win also snapped a three-game skid against the Jayhawks, who had won 16 of 17 against the Longhorns and had been 16-1 against them in games played inside 65-year-old Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas hadn’t taken the floor since Dec. 22, when it routed seventh-ranked West Virginia. The 12-day layoff was the longest in the regular season under Bill Self, who took over the program before the 2003-04 season.

The Longhorns had been off even longer. Thanks to an uptick in COVID-19 positives at Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, their game Tuesday night was canceled. That left Texas without a game since beating Oklahoma State on Dec. 20.

The rust was evident for both teams in the first half.

Kansas missed its first eight shots and finished 1 of 7 from beyond the arc in the first half. Texas fared little better from the arc and coughed up 10 turnovers, though a late run fueled by Kai Jones off the bench resulted in a 37-29 halftime lead.

The Jayhawks trimmed their deficit to four early in the second half, but consecutive 3-pointers by Andrew Jones – who had been 1 for 8 from the field – along with Coleman and Ramey gave Texas its biggest lead at 50-38 with 15:42 to go.

Relying on their experience, the Longhorns refused to pull back on the pressure. They began to create turnovers on the defensive end that led to easy layups, and their outside shooting continued to sizzle. Their advantage swelled to 63-47 with 8:51 to go, forcing Self to call a timeout – only for the Jayhawks to immediately turn it over again.

Sims added a dunk, Donovan Williams a 3 and Self burned another timeout as the Texas lead stretched even more.

At that point, it looked as if the Longhorns would have a shot at the most lopsided win by an opponent in Allen Fieldhouse history. Tyon Grant-Foster’s basket with just over a minute left prevented that from happening.

The Jayhawks played without Bryce Thompson, their top player off the bench, after Self said the freshman guard hurt his back on “a hard fall in a bad spot” in practice. Thompson is averaging 5.4 points in 17.5 minutes per game.

More Top 25

►No. 2 Baylor 76, (at) Iowa State 65: Second-ranked Baylor shook off a poor night shooting and survived its tightest game of the season.

Jared Butler scored 21 points to lead four Bears in double figures as they earned their narrowest victory this season.

The Bears (9-0, 2-0 Big 12) won seven of their previous eight games by at least 29 points, winning by an average of 32.8 points.

Iowa State owned a 55-53 lead midway through the second half before Baylor’s 13-0 run. Butler hit a 3-pointer from the right corner for a 63-55 lead with 7:31 remaining and made three key free throws in the final 3 minutes after Iowa State pulled within 66-61.

Macio Teague and Davion Mitchell each scored 13 points for Baylor. Flo Thamba added 10.

►No. 11 Creighton 67, (at) Providence 65: Christian Bishop had a go-ahead dunk with 0.8 seconds left and the 11th-ranked Bluejays held off a late rally to beat the Friars.

Marcus Zegarowski, who had the assist on Bishop’s dunk, hit six 3-pointers and had 20 points to help the Bluejays (8-2, 4-1 Big East) to their fourth straight victory.

Damien Jefferson added a season-high 18 points, his eighth consecutive game in double-figures. Marcus Ballock finished with 14 points. Zegarowski, Jefferson and Ballock combined for 52 of the Bluejays’ points.

Creighton led by as many as 13 with about seven minutes left in the second half. Providence (7-4, 3-2) got within 65-63 on a pair of free throws by Noah Horchler with 15.9 seconds remaining and forced a turnover on the Bluejays’ ensuing inbounds attempt.

Horchler tied the game with a layup with 7 seconds left. Creighton inbounded quickly, and Zegarowski pushed the ball up the floor and found the trailing Bishop for the dunk.

Nate Watson and David Duke each had 13 for Providence.

►No. 12 Missouri 81, (at) Arkansas 68: Jeremiah Tilmon scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for No. 12 Missouri, and the Tigers handed Arkansas its first loss of the season, 81-68 on Saturday.

Tilmon eclipsed his season high in points during the first half and finished with a career high. He was joined in double figures by Xavier Pinson with 23 and Mark Smith with 11.

Arkansas (9-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), missing its best interior player, could not match Missouri’s physicality. The Tigers (7-1, 1-1) outrebounded Arkansas 51-36, outscored the Razorbacks 34-22 in the paint, and held them to 27% shooting from the field.

Missouri allowed Arkansas to stay close for most of the game as the Tigers committed 21 turnovers, though Arkansas managed to turn those into just 15 points. The Razorbacks went 4:53 without a field goal midway through the second half, finally giving Missouri enough edge to build its lead to double digits into the under-eight media timeout.

At the under-four timeout, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman picked up two technical fouls in quick succession and was ejected after arguing with the officials following more of the game’s physical play.

JD Notae and Moses Moody led Arkansas in scoring with 19 and 18 points, but needed a combined 33 field-goal attempts to reach those marks.