UM (7-0), MSU (8-0) on the rise in latest AP women's hoops rankings

Detroit News staff and wires

The Michigan women's basketball team has risen one spot to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press rankings, released Monday.

The Wolverines are 7-0 after winning two games against Wisconsin and Northwestern in dominating fashion this week, an impressive return from a lengthy COVID-19 shutdown.

Michigan was led by junior guard Leigha Brown, who averaged 24 points and 4.5 assists in the two games, earning Big Ten player of the week honors.

Michigan State, meanwhile, is up two spots, to No. 23, after a win over Purdue improved the Spartans to 8-0. Their scheduled game against Ohio State was canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Buckeyes.

Stanford, Louisville and N.C. State remain first, second and third respectively, followed by Connecticut and South Carolina to round out the top five.

AP top 25

1. Stanford, 9-0 (last week: 1)

2. Louisville, 7-0 (2)

T3. N.C. State, 10-0 (3)

T3. Connecticut, 6-0 (4)

5. South Carolina, 6-1 (5)

6. Baylor, 8-1 (7)

7. Arizona, 8-1 (6)

8. Texas A&M, 10-1 (9)

9. UCLA, 6-2 (11)

10. Kentucky, 9-1 (13)

11. Oregon, 8-1 (8)

12. Maryland, 6-1 (14)

13. Arkansas, 10-2 (10)

14. Mississippi State, 6-2 (12)

15. Michigan, 7-0 (16)

16. Ohio State, 4-0 (17)

17. Texas, 8-1 (19)

18. South Florida, 7-1 (21)

19. Indiana, 5-2 (20)

20. DePaul, 5-3 (18)

21. Gonzaga, 8-2 (23)

22. Northwestern, 4-2 (15)

23. Michigan State, 8-0 (25)

24. Syracuse, 5-1 (22)

25. Missouri State, 4-2 (24)

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 32, South Dakota State 27, Georgia 25, Iowa 18, Tennessee 10, Rice 9, Alabama 8, Arizona State 7, Washington State 3, Oregon State 2, Iowa State 2