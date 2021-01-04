Undefeated UM rises to No. 10 in latest AP poll; MSU drops to No. 23

Detroit News staff and wires

Michigan, off to a 9-0 start after Sunday's dominating victory over Northwestern, has risen to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press poll, released Monday.

The Wolverines moved up six spots.

Michigan State (7-3), which beat Nebraska after starting 0-3 in the Big Ten, dropped to tied for 23rd, from 17th.

Gonzaga and Baylor remained No. 1 and 2, respectively, while Villanova, Texas and Iowa rounded out the top five.

The Big Ten has seven ranked teams, including Wisconsin (eight), Illinois (12), Rutgers (15) and Minnesota (16).

AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga, 10-0 (last week: 1)

2. Baylor, 9-0 (2)

3. Villanova, 8-1 (4)

4. Texas, 8-1 (8)

5. Iowa, 9-2 (10)

6. Kansas, 8-2 (9)

7. Creighton, 8-2 (11)

8. Wisconsin, 9-2 (6)

9. Tennessee, 7-1 (7)

10. Michigan, 9-0 (16)

11. Houston, 8-1 (5)

12. Illinois, 8-3 (15)

13. Missouri, 7-1 (12)

14. West Virginia, 8-3 (9)

15. Rutgers, 7-2 (14)

16. Minnesota, 10-2 (T21)

17. Oregon, 8-1 (T21)

18. Texas Tech, 8-3 (13)

19. Virginia Tech, 8-1 (24)

20. Clemson, 8-1 (T20)

21. Duke, 3-2 (T20)

22. Virginia, 5-2 (23)

T23. Saint Louis, 7-1 (23)

T23. Michigan State, 7-3 (17)

25. Florida State, 5-2 (18)

Others receiving votes: Florida 110, Louisville 103, Ohio State 96, Northwestern 86, Oklahoma State 68, Arizona 25, Colorado 19, BYU 18, Drake 17, N.C. State 16, Oklahoma 15, Arkansas 14, Seton Hall 11, UCLA 6, Xavier 5, San Diego State 4, Connecticut 4, LSU 3, Boise State 3, Indiana 2, Alabama 2, Syracuse 1