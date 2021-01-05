Monday's college basketball: Jackson-Davis scores 22, rallies Indiana past Maryland 63-55

Associated Press

Bloomington, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis took over the game midway through the second half, finishing with 22 points and 15 rebounds, leading Indiana to a 63-55 win over Maryland on Monday night.

Race Thompson added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Hoosiers (7-4, 2-3 Big Ten) and Aljami Durham also scored 13.

Second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin (13.8) only played seven minutes before leaving with an injury.

Aaron Wiggins scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Maryland (6-5, 1-4). Hakim Hart scored 10 and Donta Scott had 12 rebounds.

Maryland led 27-21 at the half and a Wiggins 3-pointer less than five minutes into the second half had the Terps up 10, 37-27. Rob Phinisee hit a 3-pointer and Durham scored five points to quickly get Indiana back in the game.

The last lead for Maryland was 43-42 after two Wiggins free throws at 10:20. Jerome Hunter hit a 3 to put the Hoosiers up for good at 10:04 and then J ackson-Davis had a steal and breakaway dunk, starting a string where he scored 12 straight Indiana points for a 57-47 lead with less than two minutes to go.

Jackson-Davis made his last six shots while Maryland went scoreless for for a stretch of 6 minutes, 19 seconds, missing seven shots.

Wiggins hit a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run that was ended by Jairus Hamilton’s three-point play to give Maryland a 16-6 lead near the midway point of the first half. Thompson quickly answered with a three-point play and he combined with Jackson-Davis on all the Hoosier points in a 12-2 run that tied the game at 18 with 5:53 to go.

Wiggins hit a 3-pointer with a minute to go in the first half that gave Maryland the six-point lead at the break. The Terrapins shot 38.5% with four 3-pointers while the Hoosiers missed all nine shots behind the arc and shot 30%.

Maryland returns home to face No. 5 Iowa and Indiana goes to No. 8 Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Top 25

No. 14 West Virginia 87, (at) Oklahoma State 84: Derek Culver had 22 points and 19 rebounds to help No. 14 West Virginia come all the way back from 19 down in the second half to beat Oklahoma State.

Miles McBride scored 19 of his 21 points after halftime for West Virginia (9-3, 2-2 Big 12), including 14 in the final four minutes. Taz Sherman added 20 points for the Mountaineers, who lost 75-71 at Oklahoma on Saturday.

Culver had already earned his Big 12-leading sixth double-double of the season in the first half, with 11 points and 10 rebounds heading into the break.

Freshman star Cade Cunningham had 25 points and nine rebounds before fouling out in the final minute for Oklahoma State (7-3, 1-3). Isaac Likekele added a season-high 22 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys, who were coming off a gutsy 82-77 overtime win at then-No. 13 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Oklahoma State led by 10 at halftime and increased its advantage to 68-49 when Rondel Walker knocked down two free throws with 11:15 remaining. But the Mountaineers responded with a stunning 18-3 run over the next four minutes that pulled them within four and silenced the socially distanced crowd of 3,350.

Minutes later, McBride scored eight straight points as part of a 10-0 run, including a 3-pointer from the left corner that gave West Virginia its first lead, 76-75, with 3:01 remaining. His 10-foot jump shot then gave the Mountaineers an 83-79 advantage with 57.5 seconds left.

With the Mountaineers ahead 83-81, Cunningham drove to the basket with a chance to tie it but was called for charging, his fifth foul, with 31.1 seconds remaining.