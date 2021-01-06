Detroit Mercy sits out another weekend; roster depleted for contact tracing

The Detroit Mercy men's basketball layoff has been extended.

The Titans' weekend games at Milwaukee were canceled Wednesday because a support staff member within the Detroit Mercy program tested positive for COVID-19. Because of the subsequent contact tracing, Detroit Mercy wouldn't have enough available players for the games, scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Detroit Mercy had six available players; seven are required to play, per league rules.

This will be the second weekend in a row that Detroit Mercy won't play, after it took last weekend off for player "mental health" reasons. Detroit Mercy head coach Mike Davis wasn't pleased that his team was forced by the Horizon League to play the previous weekend against Oakland, after Oakland had participated in games at UIC where a referee later tested positive for COVID-19. The league said Oakland was cleared to play.

Davis voiced his displeasure about the circumstances, and following a story in The News, Horizon League officials called a meeting with Davis and Detroit Mercy athletic director Robert Vowels. Shortly after that conversation, the conference announced it supported Detroit Mercy's "mental-health" break.

No Detroit Mercy players have tested positive for COVID-19. A support staffer also tested positive before the season, cancelling Detroit Mercy's opening games at a Kentucky tournament.

Last week's Detroit Mercy-UIC games and this week's Detroit Mercy-Milwaukee games go down as no-contests. Had Detroit Mercy not played the Oakland games, it was told by Horizon League officials those would go down as forfeits.

The Horizon League on Wednesday also announced the cancellation of the Robert Morris-IUPUI series, and announced that Milwaukee now will play IUPUI this weekend.

Detroit Mercy (1-7, 0-4 Horizon) is next scheduled to play Jan. 15-16 against Green Bay, at Calihan Hall.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984