Friday's college basketball: Jalen Moore's 33 not enough, Oakland falls to Green Bay in OT

Detroit News wire services

Green Bay, Wis. — Josh Jefferson had a career-high 25 points as Green Bay edged past Oakland 84-81 in overtime on Friday.

Amari Davis had 18 points for Green Bay (2-9, 2-5 Horizon League). PJ Pipes added 15 points and six rebounds. Jefferson made 8 of 10 shots and Green Bay posted a season-high 21 assists.

Jalen Moore scored a season-high 33 points for the Golden Grizzlies (3-11, 3-4). Daniel Oladapo scored a season-high 20 points and had 18 rebounds. Rashad Williams had 15 points.

State women

(At) Oakland 71, (at) Youngstown State 61: Kahlaijah Dean had 14 points, Alona Blackwell 13 and Autumn Kissman 11 to lead the Golden Grizzlies (4-6, 6, 4-3 Horizon), who ended a four-game losing skid. McKenah Peters had 14 points for Youngstown State (0-3).

(At) Green Bay 64, Detroit Mercy 49: Jasmine Kondrakiewicz scored 18 and Sydney Levy added 15 for Green Bay (4-4, 3-2 Horizon). Kaela Webb had 22 points for Detroit Mercy (1-10, 1-6).