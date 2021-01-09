Saturday's state men's basketball: Five Eastern Michigan players hit double figures in win

The Detroit News

Ypsilanti — Drew Lowder had 18 points to lead five Eastern Michigan players in double figures as the Eagles beat Akron 71-59 on Saturday.

Yeikson Montero added 14 points for the Eagles (3-3, 1-2 Mid-American). Bryce McBride, Noah Morgan and Ty Groce had 10 points each. Montero also had six rebounds.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 10 points for the Zips (4-2, 2-1) as did Maishe Dailey.

More state men

►(At) Lake Superior State 75, Wayne State 64: Kemin Bassett scored 23, Malek Adams 16 and Justin Fischer 10 for Lake Superior State. Avery Lewis finished with 18 points to lead Wayne State. Antonio Marshall had 14, Darian Owens-White 12 and Jackie Harris 10 for the Warriors, who defeated the Lakers 87-76 on Friday with Owens-White scoring 23.