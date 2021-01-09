SUBSCRIBE NOW
COLLEGE

Saturday's state women's basketball: Central Michigan bounces Buffalo, wins fourth straight

The Detroit News
Maddy Watters scored 21, including five 3-pointers, to lead five players in double figures as visiting Central Michigan women trounced Buffalo, 79-63, Saturday in Mid-American Conference play.

The victory was the fourth straight and seven in the last eight for Central (7-2, 5-0) whose only defeat during the past month came to Michigan State, 79-70, Dec. 18.

Molly Davis scored 16, Micaela Kelly and Jahari Smith each had 13 while Kyra Byra added 10 for the Chippewas, who shot 46% (28-of-61) from the floor. Dyaisha Fair had 30 points and Jazmine Young added 13 for Buffalo (7-3, 4-1).

CMU travels to Northern Illinois on Wednesday.

More state women

►(At) Green Bay 61, Detroit 48: Caitlyn Hibner scored 20 and Lyndsey Robson and Brooklyn Blackburn each had 10 for Green Bay (5-4, 4-2 Horizon), which won its fourth straight. Kaela Webb had 15 points for Detroit Mercy (1-11, 1-7).

