Monday's college football: Carson Palmer, Bob Stoops lead Hall of Fame class

Detroit News wire services

Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops are among the 13 former players and coaches who make up the latest College Football Hall of Fame class.

The National Football Foundation announced the newly elected Hall of Famers Monday. This class will be inducted in December.

Joining Southern Cal’s Palmer and Stoops will be versatile running backs Darren Sproles of Kansas State and C.J. Spiller of Clemson; offensive tackles Harris Barton of North Carolina and Aaron Taylor of Notre Dame; defensive stars David Fulcher of Arizona State, Dan Morgan of Miami; Kenneth Sims of Texas; Andre Tippett of Iowa and Al Wilson of Tennessee. Former Eastern Illinois quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo was also selected for induction along with former Florida A&M coach Rudy Hubbard.

Palmer won the Heisman in 2002 for the Trojans and went on to be the first overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stoops coached Oklahoma from 1999-2016, leading the Sooners to their last national championship in 2000. Oklahoma went to two more BCS title games with Stoops and won 10 Big 12 championships.

He is the sixth Oklahoma coach to be inducted into the Atlanta-based Hall of Fame, including Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer.

Stoops and Tippett were teammates on Iowa’s Big Ten championship team in 1981.

Maryland adds Enos

Maryland is hiring Dan Enos as offensive coordinator, replacing Scottie Montgomery, who is out after two seasons with the Terrapins, ESPN reported.

Enos, who spent the past season as Cincinnati’s running backs coach, worked with Maryland coach Mike Locksley at Alabama in 2018, when Locksley served as the team’s offensive coordinator and Enos coached quarterbacks. The 52-year-old Enos has held offensive coordinator roles with Miami, Arkansas and other spots, and spent five seasons as Central Michigan’s head coach, going 26-36 overall.

Enos was a quarterback at Michigan State, and was on MSU’s staff from 2006-09. He had a brief stay as an assistant to Harbaugh at Michigan in 2018 before leaving for Alabama.

At Alabama, Enos coached Tua Tagovailoa, older brother of Terrapins starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who also began his career at Alabama before transferring to Maryland. Tua Tagovailoa had 3,966 yards with 43 touchdowns in 2018 as Alabama reached the national championship game.

Cornhusker WR transferring

Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has announced his plan to transfer, leaving the Cornhuskers without one of their top playmakers in 2021.

Robinson revealed his decision on Twitter, saying he wants to move closer to his family in Kentucky.

Robinson split time between running back and receiver as a sophomore. He became the primary running back after Dedrick Mills went out because of an injury. Robinson averaged 5.2 yards per carry while rushing for 240 yards and a touchdown.

He led the team with 51 catches for 461 yards and a touchdown.