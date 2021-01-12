Tuesday's college basketball: Western Michigan falls to Buffalo 85-69, skid reaches four

Associated Press

Kalamazoo — Jeenathan Williams had 25 points and 14 rebounds as Buffalo defeated Western Michigan 85-69 on Tuesday.

Ronaldo Segu, Josh Mballa and Jayvon Graves each had 14 points for Buffalo (5-3, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Mballa added nine rebounds and Graves had seven rebounds.

Patrick Emilien had 18 points for the Broncos (2-8, 1-4), who have now lost four straight games. B. Artis White (Canton) added 12 points. Rafael Cruz Jr. had six rebounds.

More state men

►Kent State 94 (at), Central Michigan 85: Danny Pippen (Detroit Allen Academy) scored 28 for Kent (5-3, 2-2 MAC). Malik Muhammad had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Central (5-7, 1-4).