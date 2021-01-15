SUBSCRIBE NOW
COLLEGE

Friday's college basketball: Moore lifts Oakland past Youngstown State, 82-65

Detroit News wire services
Rochester Hills — Jalen Moore recorded 18 points and 14 assists as Oakland beat Youngstown State 82-65 on Friday night. Daniel Oladapo added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

Forward Daniel Oladapo had 11 points and 10 rebounds in Oakland's victory over Youngstown State on Friday.

Rashad Williams had 18 points for Oakland (4-12, 4-5 Horizon League). Trey Townsend added 14 points.

Oakland posted a season-high 25 assists.

Myles Hunter had 18 points for the Penguins (6-6, 3-6). Garrett Covington added 15 points. Naz Bohannon had 11 points and nine rebounds.

More state men

►(At) Detroit Mercy 86, Green Bay 61: Antoine Davis had 26 points and eight assists as Detroit rolled past Green Bay.

Bul Kuol had 19 points for Detroit (2-7, 1-4 Horizon League), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Noah Waterman added 15 points. Matt Johnson had 11 points.

PJ Pipes had 17 points for the Phoenix (3-10, 3-6). Josh Jefferson added 10 points.

Amari Davis, whose 18 points per game entering the matchup led the Phoenix, had eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Big Ten

►No. 9 Wisconsin 60, (at) Rutgers 54: D’Mitrik Trice had 13 points and five assists and turned in a strong second half to lead No. 9 Wisconsin.

Trice scored eight points and assisted on another basket in a 12-0 run that gave Wisconsin a 54-44 lead with 4:19 to go.

The game was a classic Big Ten grinder, with teams locking down defensively. Wisconsin (11-3, 5-2 Big Ten) shot 35% from the field, and Rutgers (7-5, 3-5) shot 37%. The Badgers were 6 of- 5 from beyond the arc, and the Scarlet Knights were 2 of 19.

Aleem Ford added 13 points and six rebounds for Wisconsin. Brad Davidson had 14 points and six rebounds.

Jacob Young led Rutgers with a game-high 17 points.

►Maryland 100, Wingate 58: Aaron Wiggins scored 21 points, making four of Maryland’s 12 3-pointers, and the Terrapins beat Division-II member Wingate.

The matchup was announced on Wednesday after Maryland’s originally scheduled game against Nebraska was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Cornhusker program.

Galin Smith added 13 points, and Hakim Hart and Darryl Morsell each scored 11 for Maryland (8-6). James Graham III had 10 for his first points as a Terp. Francis Sio scored 18 points and Miguel Priest added 11 for Wingate, which played the game as an exhibition.

State women

►Oakland 80, (at) Detroit Mercy 61: Kahlaijah Dean scored 18, Autumn Kissman 17 and Alona Blackwell 16 for Oakland (5-7, 5-4 Horizon League).

