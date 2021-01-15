Friday's college basketball: Moore lifts Oakland past Youngstown State, 82-65

Detroit News wire services

Rochester Hills — Jalen Moore recorded 18 points and 14 assists as Oakland beat Youngstown State 82-65 on Friday night. Daniel Oladapo added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

Rashad Williams had 18 points for Oakland (4-12, 4-5 Horizon League). Trey Townsend added 14 points.

Oakland posted a season-high 25 assists.

Myles Hunter had 18 points for the Penguins (6-6, 3-6). Garrett Covington added 15 points. Naz Bohannon had 11 points and nine rebounds.

More state men

►(At) Detroit Mercy 86, Green Bay 61: Antoine Davis had 26 points and eight assists as Detroit rolled past Green Bay.

Bul Kuol had 19 points for Detroit (2-7, 1-4 Horizon League), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Noah Waterman added 15 points. Matt Johnson had 11 points.

PJ Pipes had 17 points for the Phoenix (3-10, 3-6). Josh Jefferson added 10 points.

Amari Davis, whose 18 points per game entering the matchup led the Phoenix, had eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Big Ten

►No. 9 Wisconsin 60, (at) Rutgers 54: D’Mitrik Trice had 13 points and five assists and turned in a strong second half to lead No. 9 Wisconsin.

Trice scored eight points and assisted on another basket in a 12-0 run that gave Wisconsin a 54-44 lead with 4:19 to go.

The game was a classic Big Ten grinder, with teams locking down defensively. Wisconsin (11-3, 5-2 Big Ten) shot 35% from the field, and Rutgers (7-5, 3-5) shot 37%. The Badgers were 6 of- 5 from beyond the arc, and the Scarlet Knights were 2 of 19.

Aleem Ford added 13 points and six rebounds for Wisconsin. Brad Davidson had 14 points and six rebounds.

Jacob Young led Rutgers with a game-high 17 points.

►Maryland 100, Wingate 58: Aaron Wiggins scored 21 points, making four of Maryland’s 12 3-pointers, and the Terrapins beat Division-II member Wingate.

The matchup was announced on Wednesday after Maryland’s originally scheduled game against Nebraska was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Cornhusker program.

Galin Smith added 13 points, and Hakim Hart and Darryl Morsell each scored 11 for Maryland (8-6). James Graham III had 10 for his first points as a Terp. Francis Sio scored 18 points and Miguel Priest added 11 for Wingate, which played the game as an exhibition.

State women

►Oakland 80, (at) Detroit Mercy 61: Kahlaijah Dean scored 18, Autumn Kissman 17 and Alona Blackwell 16 for Oakland (5-7, 5-4 Horizon League).