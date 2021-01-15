Western Michigan men's hoops has second COVID-19 outbreak, postpones Saturday's game

For the second time this season, the Western Michigan men's basketball program has had to pause team activities because of COVID-19.

The Mid-American Conference announced Friday that Saturday's scheduled game between Western Michigan and Miami (Ohio) in Kalamazoo has been postponed.

It wasn't immediately clear how many positive tests Western Michigan has, but the statement from the MAC confirmed there were multiple positive tests and that contact tracing is underway.

Western Michigan is the first Division I program in the state to have to pause a second time in-season.

The Broncos (2-8, 1-4) opened the season at Butler, then canceled its following two games, against Trine and Notre Dame, because of multiple positive tests among players. Butler had to pause its program's activities following the season opener.

A later game against MAC opponent Ball State also was postponed, but that was on Ball State's end.

Clayton Bates, in his first year as head coach at Western Michigan, tested positive earlier this year, as did the school's athletic director, Kathy Beauregard.

Beauregard didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The News.

Western Michigan's next scheduled game is Tuesday, at Eastern Michigan.

