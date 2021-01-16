SUBSCRIBE NOW
COLLEGE

Saturday's state men: Oakland completes sweep of Youngstown State

Associated Press
Jalen Moore had 31 points and 12 assists as Oakland topped Youngstown State 81-74 on Saturday.

Micah Parrish had 13 points for Oakland (5-12, 5-5 Horizon League). Daniel Oladapo added 11 points and eight rebounds. Rashad Williams had 11 points.

Jalen Moore had 31 points and 12 assists for Oakland.

Youngstown State scored 41 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Myles Hunter had 18 points for the Penguins (6-7, 3-7). Garrett Covington added 16 points and seven rebounds. Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 15 points and seven assists.

The Golden Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Penguins this season. Oakland defeated Youngstown State 82-65 on Friday.

More state men

(At) Wayne State 88, Davenport 75: Darian Owens-White scored 23, Antonio Marshall 21 and Brailen Neely 15 for Wayne State (3-1). Scott Ulaneo scored 24 for Davenport (0-4).

