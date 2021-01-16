Saturday's state women: Eastern Michigan sinks Akron, wins third straight
Ce'Nara Skanes fired in 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Jenna Annecchiarico added 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Eastern Michigan women in a 64-46 victory over Akron Saturday at the Convocation Center.
Areanna Combs finished with 19 points for the Eagles (7-5, 4-3 Mid-American), who outrebounded the Zips 57-38.
Lonasia Brewer and Jordyn Dawson each had 13 points for Akron (4-5, 1-5).
More state women
►(At) Davenport 60, Wayne State 58: Toni Grace scored 20 and Scout Nelson added 11, including two free throws with 10 seconds left to win it, for Davenport (1-3). Grace George had 19 points, Sam Cherney 13 and Rebecca Fugate 12 for Wayne State (3-1).
►Ohio 90, (at) Central Michigan 87: Cierra Hooks scored 22 and Erica Johnson 21 to lead Ohio (4-3, 2-2 MAC). Micaela Kelly had 28 points while Molly Davis finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds for Central (5-3, 3-1).
►Oakland 71, (at) Detroit Mercy 61: Autumn Kissman scored 18 and Kahlaijah Dean added 17 for the Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 6-4 Horizon), which posted back-to-back wins over the Titans. Cierra Harrison had 14 points to lead Detroit Mercy (1-13, 1-9). Sylare Starks had 11 points while Aly Reiff and Sammiyah Hoskin each had 10 for the Titans.