Saturday's Top 25: No. 2 Baylor goes to 12-0 after 68-60 win at No. 15 Texas Tech

Associated Press

Lubbock, Texas — Davion Mitchell had 19 points and Jared Butler finally scored late as No. 2 Baylor overcame No. 15 Texas Tech 68-60 on Saturday to stay undefeated after their closest game this season.

Butler, the preseason AP All-American coming off a season-high 28 points in the last game, was 0-for-9 shooting with six turnovers before hitting consecutive 3-pointers for the Bears (12-0, 5-0 Big 12) in the final five minutes.

Mitchell hit a 3-pointer with 5:38 left to stretch Baylor’s lead to 49-45 after the Red Raiders failed to score on a possession when they missed three consecutive putback chances. Butler scored all seven of his points after that.

Adam Flagler had 15 points and MaCio Teague 12 for the Bears, who had won each of their first 11 games by double digits — the closest had been an 11-point win at Iowa State on Jan. 2. It ended their school-record streak of 11 consecutive wins by at least 10 points.

Mac McClung had 24 points for Texas Tech (11-4, 4-3), which was coming off a 79-77 win at No. 4 Texas on Wednesday night. Kevin McCullar had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech had a 45-44 lead after Marcus Santos-Silva made a free throw with 7:14 left. The Bears went ahead to stay when Flagler penetrated and made a floater, almost falling down when the shot went in before Mitchell’s 3.

Baylor’s biggest lead in the first half was 19-10 with 8:53 left in the first half after Flagler and Mitchell had consecutive 3-pointers. The Red Raiders led 3-0 after Kyler Edwards’ 3 a minute into the game, but they then missed seven shots in a row and went nearly eight minutes before scoring again.

The Red Raiders opened the second with a 19-8 run to erase an eight-point halftime deficit.

The Bears played for the first time since a 67-49 win at TCU the previous Saturday. Their scheduled home game Tuesday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in West Virginia’s program. They never trailed by more than three points, but reached a double-digit lead only once — at 61-51 on two free throws by Mitchell with 2:51 left.

After beating a top-five team on the road for the first time in school history, the Red Raiders were trying to win consecutive games over top-five teams for the first time. But they are 1-3 in Big 12 home games this season, with the other losses to Kansas and Oklahoma State. They are 3-0 on the road in conference games.

Baylor will be in the top five for a school-record 20th consecutive poll when the new AP Top 25 comes out Monday — the Bears had been in the top five only 12 total polls before this streak. Texas Tech likely missed a chance for its highest ranking this season. The Red Raiders started the season No. 14, and No. 13 is their highest ranking so far.

More Top 25

►(At) Butler 70, No. 8 Creighton 66: Aaron Thompson scored 17 points and found Bryce Nze for the go-ahead layup with 1:08 left in overtime to complete Butler’s remarkable second-half comeback against Creighton.

Creighton scored the first two baskets in overtime, but Butler took over from there, scoring eight straight points over the final 3:07. Nze, who made it 67-66 with his layup, finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs also overcame a 71-58 deficit over the final 71/2 minutes of regulation. Butler (4-7, 3-5 Big East) has won four straight home games against the Bluejays.

Denzel Mahoney scored 23 of his season-high 29 points in the second half to lead Creighton (10-3, 6-2), which had a six-game winning streak snapped.

►No. 17 Missouri 68, (at) Texas A&M 52: Dru Smith scored 15 points and Missouri shook off rust from an 11-day layoff due to COVID-19 protocols to beat Texas A&M.

Jeremiah Tilmon added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (8-2, 2-2 SEC).

Andre Gordon paced the Aggies (7-5, 2-4) with 19 points.

The Tigers led 27-24 at the half and used a 21-5 run midway through the second half to take control of the game.