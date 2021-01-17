Sunday's college basketball: Garza scores 17, No. 5 Iowa routs Northwestern 96-73

John Jackson

Associated Press

Evanston, Ill. — Luka Garza had 17 points and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes, and No. 5 Iowa rolled to a 96-73 victory over Northwestern on Sunday.

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and CJ Fredrick added 13 as the Hawkeyes (12-2, 6-1 in the Big Ten) won their fifth straight. Iowa and Michigan are tied for the conference lead.

Garza, who entered averaging 27.6 points, sat out the final 12 minutes because of the lopsided score. He was 7-for-12 from the field and scored all of his points in the first half.

“Luka was not quite as dominant as he always is,” Wieskamp said. “But he was getting double-teamed and he was finding open guys. Teams have to respect Luka in the post. If they double-team him, we have a lot of guys open.”

Pete Nance had 16 points and Boo Buie added 12 for Northwestern (6-6, 3-5), which dropped its fifth in a row.

“We knew what we were facing. They’re truly one of the elite teams,” Wildcats coach Chris Collins said. “If you’re going to win, you have to play well on both ends and we fell short of that.”

Northwestern got off to a solid start and led 29-28 with just under eight minutes left in the first half on the strength of four 3s by Buie.

Iowa then took control with 13 straight points, six by Jack Nunge. The Hawkeyes led 49-37 at the break and opened the second half with a 13-2 run for a 62-39 advantage.

Nebraska on hold

All Nebraska men’s basketball team activities will remain on hold for at least another week after 12 people associated with the program, including head coach Fred Hoiberg and seven players, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nebraska officials said this week’s games against Minnesota and Iowa have been postponed and the schools will try to reschedule them. Officials haven’t decided whether additional games after Jan. 24 will be affected.

Hoiberg said he has been isolating himself at home since testing positive on Friday. He said he is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 but his condition has improved since Saturday.

“Our program has been hit hard over the last 10 days, and we are all trying to manage it and get through it. We are very fortunate to have a great medical team around us that is here to ensure the collective health and safety of our program,” Hoiberg said.