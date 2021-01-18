Despite first loss, Michigan stays put at No. 7 in AP's latest rankings

Detroit News staff and wires

Despite suffering its first loss of the season, Michigan didn't move in the latest Associated Press rankings, released Monday. Michigan (11-1) remained at No. 7 following a 75-57 loss to Minnesota.

Michigan State remain unranked after dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that led to two game cancellations.

Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova remained first, second and third, respectively, while Iowa jumped up to No. 4. The Big Ten have six ranked teams, including Wisconsin at No. 10, Ohio State at No. 15, Minnesota at No. 17 and Illinois at No. 22.

Duke, meanwhile, fell out of the Top 25 for the first time since February 2016.

AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga, 14-0 (last week: 1)

2. Baylor, 12-0 (2)

3. Villanova, 8-1 (3)

4. Iowa, 12-2 (5)

5. Texas, 11-2 (4)

6. Tennessee, 10-1 (10)

7. Michigan, 11-1 (7)

8. Houston, 11-1 (11)

9. Kansas, 10-3 (6)

10. Wisconsin, 11-3 (9)

11. Creighton, 10-3 (8)

12. Texas Tech, 11-4 (15)

13. Virginia, 9-2 (18)

14. West Virginia, 9-4 (13)

15. Ohio State, 11-3 (21)

16. Virginia Tech, 11-2 (20)

17. Minnesota, 11-4 (23)

18. Alabama, 11-3 (18)

19. Missouri, 8-2 (17)

20. Clemson, 9-2 (12)

21. Oregon, 9-2 (22)

22. Illinois, 9-5 (14)

23. Connecticut, 7-1 (25)

24. UCLA, 11-2 (T24)

25. Saint Louis, 7-1 (T24)

Others receiving votes: Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma State 119, Florida State 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise State 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan State 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah St. 1, Purdue 1