Still-perfect Michigan women ranked 11th, best in program history

Detroit News staff and wires

The Michigan women's basketball team remains unbeaten, and as a result, it's ranked No. 11 in the latest Associated Press top 25, released Monday.

The ranking is the highest in program history for the Wolverines (10-0), who beat Wisconsin last week before Michigan State had to postpone Monday's scheduled rivalry game because of COVID-19 issues.

Michigan is set to play at No. 17 Ohio State on Thursday.

Michigan had been the last Division I school in the country to have both its men's and women's teams unbeaten, until the men's team lost last week at Minnesota.

Louisville is the new No. 1, for the first time ever, after Stanford was upset last week.

AP Top 25

1. Louisville, 12-0 (2)

2. N.C. State, 10-0 (3)

3. Connecticut, 7-0 (4)

4. South Carolina, 9-1 (5)

5. Stanford, 11-1 (1)

6. UCLA, 8-2 (8)

7. Maryland, 11-1 (9)

8. Texas A&M, 13-1 (7)

9. Baylor, 8-2 (6)

10. Arizona, 10-2 (11)

11. Michigan, 10-0 (13)

12. Kentucky, 10-3 (12)

13. Oregon, 9-3 (10)

14. South Florida, 10-1 (16)

15. Arkansas, 11-4 (17)

16. Indiana, 8-3 (18)

17. Ohio State, 7-1 (15)

18. DePaul, 8-3 (19)

19. Mississippi State, 8-4 (14)

20. Gonzaga, 12-2 (20)

21. Northwestern, 7-2 (22)

22. Georgia, 12-1 (NR)

23. Syracuse, 6-1 (24)

24. Iowa State, 9-4 (NR)

25. Tennessee, 9-2 (23)

Others receiving votes: South Dakota State 52, Texas 49, Missouri State 43, West Virginia 34, Washington State 14, Alabama 10, Nebraska 9, Rice 6, Arizona State 6, IUPUI 2.