Tuesday's college basketball: Ivey’s late 3 finishes Purdue’s rally past No. 15 Ohio State

Nicole Kraft

Associated Press

Columbus, Ohio — With the clock ticking down to the single digits, the score tied and the ball in his hands, Jaden Ivey had no doubt what would happen next.

“I’m hitting this shot,” Ivey said. “I knew I was in a slump, but I knew it was going in.”

Ivey’s step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key with 5 seconds left was true, completing Purdue’s rally for a 67-65 victory over No. 15 Ohio State on Tuesday night.

“He’s not made that shot for us this year, but he’s made it in practice,” coach Matt Painter said. “That wasn’t something that was new to us. It’s new to our opponents.”

Ivey finished with 15 points, eight of them in the final 3½ minutes as the Boilermakers rallied from a six-point deficit. Purdue, which hosts Michigan on Friday (7 p.m., FS1/950) led for less than three minutes overall.

“When you get that point, you have to try and be aggressive,” Painter said. “You have to go to the basket.”

Trevion Williams scored 16 points for the surging Boilermakers (11-5, 6-3 Big Ten), who have won four straight, three of them on the road. Sasha Stefanovic also had 15 points.

Duane Washington Jr. led Ohio State (11-4, 5-4) with 21 points, shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Justin Ahrens added 12 points for the Buckeyes, whose three-game winning streak ended.

“We had some guys make some tough shots and make some rhythm shots,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “We just couldn’t finish enough plays.

“We were capable enough out there, and there are absolutely no excuses. We just have to coach better and play better in certain areas.”

After Ivey’s go-ahead 3-pointer, Purdue fouled Washington to prevent the Buckeyes from attempting the tying 3. Washington made the first free throw, missed the second and Aaron Wheeler secured the rebound for the Boilermakers.

Purdue dominated inside, outscoring Ohio State 36-8 in the paint and holding a 38-30 rebounding advantage. The Buckeyes went 6 for 18 on 2-point attempts.

More Big Ten

(At) No. 22 Illinois 79, Penn State 65: Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 22 Illinois past Penn State.

Cockburn leads the nation with 11 double-doubles this season. Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier scored 13 points apiece for Illinois (10-5, 6-3 Big Ten).

Myreon Jones scored 20 points and Seth Lundy added 13 for Penn State (3-6, 0-5).

Illinois charged to a 13-5 advantage and never relinquished the lead. The Illini led 42-28 at the break. Dosunmu scored just three points in the first half.

A scrum with two seconds left in the half resulted in technical fouls being called on Da’Monte Williams of Illinois and DJ Gordon of Penn State.

Illinois shot 46% from the field (26 for 57). Penn State was 21 of 62 (34%).

State men

►(At) Toledo 89, Central Michigan 72: Ryan Rollins had a season-high 25 points as Toledo topped Central Michigan for its seventh straight home victory.

Marreon Jackson had 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Toledo (12-4, 7-1 Mid-American Conference). Spencer Littleson added 14 points, and JT Shumate had 13 points and four blocks. Rollins made 11 of 14 shots and grabbed seven rebounds.

Travon Broadway Jr. scored a career-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Chippewas (6-8, 2-5). Meikkel Murray scored a season-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds. Malik Muhammad had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Top 25

►Florida 75, No. 6 Tennessee 49: Noah Locke scored 14 points, Tyree Appleby added 13 and shorthanded Florida stunned No. 6 Tennessee.

Tre Mann chipped in 12 points for the Gators, who got unexpected help from several bench guys to offset being without three of their best four players. Guard Scottie Lewis (COVID-19 protocols) and forward Colin Castleton (ankle) missed the game.

But forward Omar Payne, starting for the first time in nearly a year, finished with nine points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots for Florida (7-4, 4-3 Southeastern Conference). Seldom-used subs Jason Jitoboh, Osayi Osifo, Niels Lane and Ques Glover also delivered quality minutes against the SEC’s top team.

The Volunteers (10-2, 4-2) had a woeful shooting performance and were equally ineffective on the other end. Tennessee shot 29% from the field and hit 3 of 18 from 3-point range. John Fulkerson led the Vols with 15 points, four rebounds and five assists.

The Gators outrebounded the Vols by eight and outscored them 42-22 in the paint. Tennessee’s 49 points were a season low.

►(At) No. 3 Villanova 76, Seton Hall 74: Cole Swider hit the winning free throw in the final seconds and Collin Gillespie scored 22 points to help Villanova beat Seton Hall, the Wildcats’ first game in 27 days.

The Wildcats (9-1, 4-0 Big East) withstood a scare to stay unbeaten in the Big East.

Jermaine Samuels scored 20 points for Villanova.

The Pirates (9-6, 6-3) were led in scoring by Sandro Mamukelashvili’s 23 points and 19 from Jared Rhoden.

►No. 18 Alabama 105, (at) LSU 75: John Petty scored 24 points on eight 3-pointers, and Alabama made a Southeastern Conference-record 23 shots from beyond the arc in beating LSU.

Petty was 8-of-10 from long range. Joshua Primo was 6 of 8 from deep and scored 22 points, and Jahvon Quinerly also scored 22 on 6-of-7 3-point shooting as the three players combined for all but three of Alabama’s 3-pointers. Herb Jones had 13 points while making just one 3 for the Crimson Tide (12-3, 7-0 SEC).

Cam Thomas led LSU (10-3, 5-2) with 21 points. Javonte Smart scored 12 points and Trendon Watford had 11.

►(At) No. 19 Missouri 81, South Carolina 70: Jeremiah Tilmon had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Missouri beat South Carolina.

Missouri (9-2, 3-2 SEC) had its best shooting performance overall at 58.3%. Mark Smith scored 18 points and went 3 for 5 from 3-point range. Dru Smith added 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Reserve Keyshawn Bryant scored 19 points for South Carolina (3-4, 1-2) and Trey Anderson had 17, also off the bench.