Jalen Moore's triple-double leads Oakland over Detroit 86-81

Associated Press

Rochester Hills — Jalen Moore had a triple-double with 18 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds to carry Oakland to an 86-81 win over Detroit on Friday night.

Zion Young scored a career-high 28 points for Oakland (6-12, 6-5 Horizon League), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Daniel Oladapo added 18 points. Micah Parrish had seven rebounds.

Rashad Williams, the Golden Grizzlies’ second-leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, scored only six points (0 of 11).

Oakland (6-12, 6-5 Horizon League) dominated the first half and led 48-23 at halftime. Detroit mounted a charge in the second half, scoring 58 but coming up just short. Both teams set season records for scoring in the first half. The Golden Grizzlies’ 48 first-half points marked a season best for the home team, while the 23 first-half points for the Titans were the lowest of the season for the visiting team.

Antoine Davis tied a season high with 30 points and had six assists for the Titans (3-8, 2-5). Bul Kuol added 15 points. Dwayne Rose Jr. had 15 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are undefeated in three games against the Titans this season. Most recently, Oakland defeated Detroit 83-80 on Dec. 27.