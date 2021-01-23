Rivals UM, MSU will play twice in three-day span in women's hoops

They'll play two, after all.

Michigan and Michigan State will meet in women's basketball twice in a three-day span in the coming week, after their originally scheduled game for last Monday was canceled amid COVID-19 issues with the Spartans.

The teams will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday in East Lansing, then at 7 p.m. Thursday in Ann Arbor.

The Spartans resumed practice this week and are set to play again at 4 p.m. Sunday at Wisconsin. It'll be Michigan State's first game since Jan. 10; it's also postponed games against Illinois and Indiana.

"This is kind of all new to us," Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant told reporters Friday. "I'm actually anxious to see how our team responds."

The Spartans had one player test positive for COVID-19 and several others in quarantine, as opposed to the men's team, which is shut down after four players and a staff member tested positive. The men haven't played since Jan. 8, and have postponed their last three games.

The Michigan women had their own shut down in December, postponing two games.

The Wolverines (10-1, 5-1 Big Ten) are coming off their first loss, in their first game since reaching their best ranking ever (11th) in the Associated Press Top 25. Michigan lost to No. 17 Ohio State, 81-77, on Thursday — despite 50 points from Naz Hillmon — and play at home against Purdue at 2 Sunday.

The Spartans (8-2, 3-2) lost two straight before their shutdown, to fall out of the Top 25.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984