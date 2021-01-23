Saturday's state men: Detroit Mercy gets first victory over Oakland in 11 tries

The streak is over.

Detroit Mercy, behind 27 points from Antoine Davis and a flurry of 3-pointers midway through the second half, beat Oakland, 82-72, on Saturday afternoon at the O'Rena in Rochester.

Noah Waterman scored 18 for the Titans (4-8, 3-5 Horizon League), Dwayne Rose Jr. 16 and Bul Kuol 10.

Rashad Willaims scored 24 and Jalen Moore 23 for Oakland (6-13, 6-6).

It ended Oakland's 10-game winning streak in the series, and gave the Titans their first victory over their chief rival in 1,472 days. Detroit Mercy's last win in the series came Jan. 13, 2017.

BOX SCORE: Detroit Mercy 82, Oakland 72

Oakland's winning streak tied the longest in the series; Detroit Mercy won the first 10 of the rivalry, which dates to 1973. Since 2000, Detroit Mercy has won just four times in 21 tries. Oakland had won the first three games this season, including Friday's game, 86-81.

