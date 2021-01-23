Saturday's state women: Central Michigan wallops Akron, ends three-game skid

Molly Davis dropped in 32 points on 12 of 18 shooting, including six 3-pointers, as visiting Central Michigan women trounced Akron 92-69 Saturday, ending a three-game losing skid.

Anika Weekes had 11 points and 10 rebounds while Micaela Kelly finished with 17 points for the Chippewas (8-5, 6-3 Mid-American), who shot 52 percent (36-of-69) from the floor.

Kendall Miller and Rachel Martindale each had 12 points for Akron (4-7, 1-7).

More state women

►Ball State 68, (at) Eastern Michigan 64: Thelma Dis Agustsdottir and Anna Clephane each scored 16 for Ball State (6-5, 4-3 Mid-American), which halted Eastern's win streak at four games. Areanna Combs finished with 19 points while Ce'Nara Skanes had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles ( 8-6, 5-4).

►Ohio 69, (at) Western Michigan 63: Cierra Hooks finished with 38 points on 14 of 23 shooting and eight rebounds to lead Ohio (8-4, 6-3 MAC), which has won five of its last six. Reilly Jacobson scored 17, Megan Wagner 15 and Taylor Williams 13 for Western (2-8, 1-7).

►Northwood 78, (at) Wayne State 63: Maizie Taylor scored 16, Alana Nelson added 14, Makenzie Todd 13 and Brooke Ditto 12 for Northwood (4-2). Grace George had 22 points while Kate Sherwood added 13 and Sam Cherney 10 for Wayne State (4-2).