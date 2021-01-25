Michigan, despite pause, rises to No. 4 in latest AP Top 25 rankings

Detroit News staff and wires

Even though Michigan won't play for the next two weeks, that didn't stop the Wolverines from moving up in the rankings.

Michigan (13-1) jumped up three spots to No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday, after beating Maryland and Purdue by double digits last week.

It marks the second straight season the Wolverines have cracked the top five under coach Juwan Howard after being unranked earlier in the year. Michigan’s rise comes after the school announced a two-week pause in all sports activities due to concerns about a new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.

Michigan State (8-4) remains unranked after dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has led to three games being postponed.

Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova remained atop the poll, while ninth-ranked Alabama climbed to its highest ranking in 14 years. The Big Ten has six ranked teams, including Iowa at No. 7, Ohio State at No. 13, Wisconsin at No. 14, Illinois at No. 19 and Minnesota at No. 21.

Mark Few’s Bulldogs earned 61 of 64 first-place votes in the latest Top 25, while Scott Drew’s Bears claimed the other three. Those two teams have been 1-2 in all 10 polls this season.

AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga, 15-0 (last week: 1)

2. Baylor, 14-0 (2)

3. Villanova, 10-1 (3)

4. Michigan, 13-1 (7)

5. Texas, 11-2 (5)

6. Houston, 13-1 (8)

7. Iowa, 12-3 (4)

8. Virginia, 10-2 (13)

9. Alabama, 13-3 (18)

10. Texas Tech, 11-4 (12)

11. West Virginia, 10-4 (14)

12. Missouri, 10-2 (19)

13. Ohio State, 12-4 (15)

14. Wisconsin, 12-4 (10)

15. Kansas, 10-5 (9)

16. Florida State, 9-2 (NR)

17. Creighton, 11-4 (11)

18. Tennessee, 10-3 (6)

19. Illinois, 10-5 (22)

20. Virginia Tech, 11-3 (16)

21. Minnesota, 11-5 (17)

22. Saint Louis, 7-1 (25)

23. UCLA , 12-3 (24)

24. Oklahoma, 9-4 (NR)

25. Louisville, 10-3 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Boise State 108, Drake 75, Colorado 59, Southern Cal 50, Oklahoma State 49, Oregon 49, Florida 37, UConn 20, Winthrop 16, Xavier 14, Loyola of Chicago 12, BYU 11, Purdue 11, Belmont 9, Clemson 8, St. Bonaventure 6, Toledo 4, Arizona 4.