Monday's college basketball: McBride, No. 11 West Virginia rally past No. 10 Texas Tech

Matt Thornsbury

Associated Press

Morgantown, W.Va. – Miles McBride made a go-ahead jumper with 6 seconds left and finished with a season-high 24 points, helping No. 11 West Virginia rally for a wild 88-87 victory over No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday night.

Jalen Bridges and reserve Sean McNeil each scored 13 points for West Virginia (11-4, 4-3 Big 12), which trailed by 12 with about seven minutes left. Derek Culver had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Texas Tech (11-5, 4-4) wasted a stellar performance by Mac McClung, who scored a season-high 30 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 15 points and eight boards.

McBride’s 3-pointer with 1:36 left tied it at 84, but McClung responded with his own 3 with 1:10 remaining.

Taz Sherman made a layup with 50 seconds to go and the Mountaineers got the ball back for one last chance. McBride drove the lane and made an off-balance shot over two defenders.

McClung missed a jumper at the buzzer, ending the Red Raiders’ first road loss in Big 12 play.

Sherman and Jordan McCabe scored 10 points apiece for West Virginia.

More Top 25

(At) No. 8 Virginia 81, Syracuse 58: Sam Hauser hit seven of Virginia’s 14 3-pointers and the No. 8 Cavaliers cruised to victory against Syracuse.

Hauser hit five 3s before halftime as Virginia (11-2, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 41-26 lead into the locker room. He finished with 21 points.

With Jay Huff adding a career-high 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds and Trey Murphy III making four 3s on his way to 16 points, the Cavaliers finished 14 for 31 from deep. It was the seventh consecutive victory for the 2019 national champions.

Quincy Guerrier led the Orange (9-5, 3-4) with 15 points, and Alan Griffin had 13. Syracuse was 5 for 24 from 3-point territory and just 22 of 59 overall (37.3%).