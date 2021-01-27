Michigan's Isaiah Livers, MSU's Aaron Henry semifinalists for Julius Erving Award

The Detroit News

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers and Michigan State’s Aaron Henry are among the 10 semifinalists for the Julius Erving Award, which was announced Wednesday.

The annual honor, in its seventh year, recognizes the top small forward in the country.

Livers, a senior, and Henry, a junior, are both playing leading roles for their respective teams and are on pace for career years.

Livers is averaging 14.6 points, six rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 44.6% from 3-point range and 48.9% from the field — all career-best marks. Henry is averaging a career-high 13.9 points to lead the Spartans in scoring to go along with 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Livers and Henry are two of three Big Ten players to make the cut, along with Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr.

The other candidates are Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr., Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell, Stanford’s Ziaire Williams, Tennessee’s Yves Pons, Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. and Virginia’s Sam Hauser.

Five finalists will be announced in late February and the winner will be honored on April 9, 2021.

Previous winners include Arizona’s Stanley Johnson, the former Detroit Piston who won the award in its inaugural year in 2015, and Michigan State’s Denzel Valentine (2016).