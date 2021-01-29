Friday's college basketball: Davis scores 25 to lift Detroit Mercy past Youngstown State

Detroit News wire services

Youngstown, Ohio — Antoine Davis had 25 points as Detroit Mercy narrowly defeated Youngstown State 78-75 on Friday.

Matt Johnson added 14 points for Detroit Mercy (5-8, 4-5 Horizon League). Dwayne Rose Jr. scored 12 points and Noah Waterman had 10.

Johnson made two free throws for a three-point lead with 10 seconds left and Shemar Rathan-Mayes was off on a 3-pointer at the other end.

Garrett Covington tied a season high with 24 points for the Penguins (8-9, 4-9). Michael Akuchie added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Rathan-Mayes had 13 points and seven assists.

State women

(At) Cleveland State 75, Oakland 70: Mariah White scored 24 and Destiny Leo 23 to lead Cleveland State (4-7, 4-7 Horizon). Alona Blackwell had 24 points, Kahaijah Dean 13 and Breanna Perry 12 for Oakland (8-8, 8-5).